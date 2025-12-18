Deola Art Alade Convenes Nigeria Most Influential Women At Women Driving Culture Luncheon

December 15, 2025 Lagos, Nigeria, Deola Art Alade, co-founder of Livespot360 and serial entrepreneur redefining the African creative and entertainment landscape, hosted the Women Driving Culture Luncheon. An intimate gathering that brought together

some of Nigeria’s most influential women shaping the country’s cultural, creative, and consumer economy. Held at Mr Panther Victoria Island, the luncheon was designed as a strategic convening, focused on power, collaboration, and long-term cultural impact.



The luncheon convened leaders across film, fashion, beauty, media, tech, and public policy, including: Lisa Folawiyo, fashion designer and founder, Lisa Folawiyo; Toke Benson‑Awoyinka, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture; Titi Ogufere, founder Design Week Lagos; Sasha P, pioneer Nigerian rapper; Korty Eniola, YouTuber and filmmaker; Ruth Kadiri, actor, filmmaker and digital content powerhouse; Funmbi Ogunbanwo, filmmaker and co-founder, Fatherland Productions; Nicole Asinugo, screenwriter; Beatrice Eneh, beauty entrepreneur and founder, Nectar Beauty Hub and Beauty In The Motherland, Banke Meshida‑Lawal, beauty entrepreneur and founder, BM Pro, Tobi Hamilton, founder, The House Lagos; Leslie Okoye, founder, Cookie Skin.

Also in attendance were Bukunmi Grace, talent manager, United Talent, Osayi Alile, CEO Act Foundation, Sade Teyibo, founder, FOLA PR, Addy Awofisayo, Head of YouTube Music, Sub-Saharan Africa; Stephanie Busari, journalist and founder, SBB Media, Anita Adetoye, beauty influencer, Linda Edozien, CEO, Barazhi Spa and Wellness, Ayo Amusan, founder and CEO, Persianas Retail, Director Pink, film director, Lamide Akintobi, TV producer, CNN, Henny Zinzuwadia, award-winning sommelier, Busola Tejumola, head of content, MultiChoice West Africa; Wangi Mba‑Uzoukwu, media, film & TV content executive, Bola Balogun, founder, Glam Brand Agency, Ijeoma Balogun, founder, Redrick PR, Yemisi Falaye, entertainment lawyer at The Temple Company, and Blossom Maduafokwa, editor at Nataal and Grammys.



Designed to foster real exchange, discussions centred on access to capital, authorship in African storytelling, cross-industry collaboration and also how women can collectively influence policy, platforms and pipelines within Nigeria’s creative economy; with the goal of furthering opportunities for mentorship and collaboration.



Speaking at the luncheon, Deola Art Alade underscored the intent behind the gathering:

“When women are intentional about lifting other women, the impact goes far beyond one person. We change rooms, we change systems, we shape what’s possible for the next generation. Today is a celebration but it’s also an invitation to connect, to share and to leave here thinking about who you can move forward.”

The event reinforced a growing shift toward intentional female-led power circles within Africa’s creative industries. The Women Driving Culture Luncheon was supported by Livespot360, Moet & Chandon, M·A·C Cosmetics and Estée Lauder, whose involvement reflects their continued investment in women-led leadership and cultural impact.

