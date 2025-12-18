Magnificent Leadership Conference (MLC) 2025 Makes Transformative Debut in Abuja

The highly anticipated Magnificent Leadership Conference (MLC) made its West African debut on Friday, November 21, 2025, delivering a powerful day of transformative dialogue, reflective leadership practice, and strategic insight at Fraser Suites Abuja. Curated by Maria Asuelimen, Managing Director of AMA Consulting LLC and Zen-AMA Global Springs Development Services, the Abuja edition marked a significant milestone for the globally recognized MLC series, which has become a trusted convening ground for leaders navigating a rapidly shifting world.

Under the bold theme “GO BIG”, the 2025 edition challenged leaders to rethink what it means to thrive amid instability, technological disruption, and global recalibration. From public sector executives to private sector innovators and nonprofit changemakers, attendees gathered to interrogate the future of leadership and confront a critical truth in today’s world: leaders must GO BIG or risk going extinct.

The conference delivered a full day of immersive learning structured around its three core leadership tracks: Leading Yourself, Leading People, and Leading Organisations. Participants engaged in practical workshops, high-impact keynote sessions, and intimate fireside chats that spoke directly to the complexities and opportunities shaping leadership today.

The agenda featured a lineup of globally recognized thought leaders, including John Riordan, who delivered a compelling keynote on the Power of Perceptions, grounding leaders in the reality that transformation often begins with mindset shifts. Sidney Sampson, who explored Authentic Leadership Journeys from big collaboration and big career moments to building a legacy rooted in purpose and impact. Dr. Mojisola Odeku, who led a powerful fireside chat titled Building an Army for Change, inspiring attendees to cultivate teams that can execute on bold visions. Chioma Nebo, who challenged leaders to Lead with Intention, emphasising clarity and personal accountability, and Nicole Kellum, who shared strong, practical insights on Scaling Your Capabilities through the Power of Networks, emphasising that growth is rarely an individual endeavour.

Reflecting on MLC’s debut in Abuja, conference curator Maria Asuelimen said:

“The debut of the Magnificent Leadership Conference in Abuja has reaffirmed what we have believed for years: West Africa is not just ready to GO BIG; it is already moving. What we witnessed in Abuja was a powerful convergence of leaders who are willing to confront the pressures of a changing world with clarity, courage, and collaboration. The conversations, breakthroughs, and commitments that emerged signalled the beginning of a new leadership wave across the region. Our work going forward is to sustain this momentum, deepen capability, and build an ecosystem where leaders at every level can scale their vision and impact. MLC Abuja is the catalyst, and what comes next will define how Africa leads on the global stage.”

For many attendees, MLC Abuja 2025 arrived at a pivotal time. With industries across Africa undergoing digitisation, restructuring, and intense competitive shifts, the conference served as both a mirror and a compass, helping leaders confront present realities while equipping them to design the future with courage and intentionality. The energy in Abuja was not merely that of participants attending a conference, but of a community rallying around a shared ambition: to redefine leadership within and beyond the continent.

The inaugural edition closed with a renewed sense of commitment among delegates to apply the tools, frameworks, and insights they gained to their workplaces, communities, and personal leadership journeys.

About Magnificent Leadership Conference (MLC)

The Magnificent Leadership Conference (MLC) is dedicated to inspiring collaboration, fostering growth, and driving transformation in leadership. Our mission is to empower individuals to lead themselves, their teams, and their organizations with purpose and impact. For more information, visit

About AMA Consulting LLC

AMA Consulting is a U.S.-based federal contracting firm specializing in organizational excellence, program management, and information management services for government agencies. For more information, visit

About ZEN AMA GLOBAL SPRINGS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

Zen Ama Global Springs Development Services (Zen AMA GSDS) is a forward-thinking development consulting firm dedicated to advancing Global Health, Education, Women Empowerment, and Economic Development across Africa. We work with governments, grassroots organisations, private sector leaders, and international institutions to design and implement transformative programs that empower communities and drive sustainable growth.

Our vision is a world where communities are equipped to lead their own development, leveraging global resources and expertise to create lasting impact. For more information, visit

