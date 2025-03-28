Connect with us

Female Entrepreneurs are set to Receive Business Grant in Celebration of Women’s Month

"I Did It All in Heels": Bozoma Saint John’s Resume Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless

AWIEF Extends Growth Accelerator Application Deadline with African Guarantee Fund & FSDH Merchant Bank

Wunmi Adelusi: The Impact of Your Words Depends on How You Say Them

Scale up your Success: Get ready for the Selar & BellaNaija Women's Day Exclusive Seminar!

LG to Celebrate Women’s Month with The Insider Business Masterclass | Get to Know

Owen Shedrack: Uncovering Your Path – Essential Career Tips for Early Professionals

Patience Salami: Adopting the Six C's Framework for a Successful Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Parental Pal Limited – Your Trusted Partner in Raising Future-Ready Children

What Will Nigerian Creators Do If Social Platforms Get Banned? Read What Your Faves Are Saying

Courtesy of Maria Asuelimen in collaboration with the Magnificent Leadership Conference and Zen AMA Global Springs Development
In celebration of Women’s Month, Maria Asuelimen, in collaboration with the Magnificent Leadership Conference and Zen AMA Global Springs Development, has announced a transformative initiative aimed at fostering economic empowerment among women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The Women’s Month Business Grant will provide ₦250,000 each to 20 outstanding business owners who demonstrate a clear vision for business growth and community impact.

This initiative aligns with Maria Asuelimen’s commitment to supporting women in business and ensuring they have access to financial resources to expand their ventures and create lasting change within their communities.

How to Apply:
Interested applicants can participate by following these steps:

  1. Follow Maria Asuelimen on Instagram
  2. Follow Magnificent Leadership on Instagram
  3. Complete the grant application via this link: Grant Application Form

Applications are now open, and entrepreneurs are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to elevate their businesses and contribute to their communities.

Maria Asuelimen, Founder of AMA Consulting, shares her vision for the initiative:

Economic empowerment gives women the power of choice—choice over their relationships, quality of life, and the pursuit of their dreams. A woman of African descent who is not economically empowered faces significant challenges, as we often lack the social, legal, and religious systems that fully protect us.

This is why I give out this grant annually. I also want to encourage other women to put action behind their words during Women’s History Month. I hope this initiative inspires others to take meaningful steps in helping another woman achieve financial independence and economic empowerment.

More than just financial support, this grant serves as a stepping stone for women entrepreneurs to achieve their business aspirations, foster economic growth, and drive meaningful change in society.

Kindly note that this is a paid post. We recommend conducting thorough research before participating in the competition and ensuring the confidentiality of your personal information.

