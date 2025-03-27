Samsung Launches New Galaxy A Series: Unmatched Performance, Durability, and AI Features

Samsung today unveiled the latest Galaxy A series smartphones – Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G. For the first time, the Galaxy A series is integrating Awesome Intelligence including Galaxy’s fan-favourite AI-powered features to reimagine creativity — while bringing enhanced durability and longevity, as well as robust security and privacy protections to provide a safe and long-lasting mobile experience.

Here is all you need to know about the new Galaxy A26, A36 and A56

All New design – The slimmest Galaxy A design

Awesome Intelligence – Enhanced Google’s Circle to Search feature – Now you can search and find any song, even if it is hummed by pressing a button on your device, Auto Trim feature, Object Eraser, Instant Slow Mo, Best Face feature and Crystal-clear Nightography

Awesome Performance – 45 Watts Super-Fast Charging, 5000maH long-lasting battery, 29hr Video Playback Time, Advanced vapour chamber cooling, Galaxy One UI 7

Awesome Durability – Premium metal finish, corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ – Packed with the latest Samsung OS the One UI 7

The New Galaxy A26, A36 and A56 are available at all Samsung Authorized stores in Nigeria.

