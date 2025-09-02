Connect with us

KONGA103.7FM Spotlights Samsung’s Sleek New Devices for Everyday Living

Samsung has officially launched its latest line of flagship smartphones: the Galaxy Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE.

These latest devices are set to redefine the future of mobile technology with elegance, power, and AI-driven productivity.

During an exclusive conversation on The Market Square with host Lilian Duru-Valentine, Stephen Okwara, Head of Product Management at Samsung, and Oge Maduagwu, Head of Marketing and Communications at Samsung, highlighted the unique features of the devices while emphasising affordability and secure purchase options.

Speaking about the innovation behind the launch, Okwara described the devices as “the fusion of elegance, power, and productivity.” These gadgets preempt your actions and advise you accordingly. They are better experienced than explained. They are truly the future of mobile phone technology.”

On pricing, Maduagwu noted that while the devices represent cutting-edge engineering, Nigerians can enjoy flexible ways to own them. “The Flip 7 FE comes in at around N1.2m to N1.3m, the Flip 7 is between N1.5m and N1.7m, and the Fold 7 ranges from N2.7m to N3.3m. Importantly, customers don’t need to pay all at once. You can walk into an authorised store or simply visit Konga.com, where you have the option to ‘pay small small’ through instalment plans.”

This partnership ensures that Samsung’s flagship devices are accessible to more Nigerians, allowing them to spread payments conveniently while enjoying the prestige and functionality of the new phones.

On data security, Okwara stressed Samsung’s commitment: “In this generation, we cannot talk about AI without talking about security. That’s why we developed Samsung Knox – an advanced security platform with cloud protection services – to keep customer data safe. Additionally, our after-purchase service, Samsung Care Plus, covers screen repairs for one year, with Samsung absorbing up to 96% of the cost in case of accidents.”

Maduagwu added, “Samsung takes security very seriously. We have built a holistic ecosystem to ensure users enjoy AI innovation without compromising safety.”

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE are now available on Konga.com.

About KONGA103.7FM

Streaming on kongafm.com, KONGA103.7FM is a leading commerce and hit music station in Lagos, Nigeria, committed to delivering quality programming that informs, educates, and entertains.

Through dynamic shows like THE MARKET SQUARE, the station bridges commerce and community, amplifying the voices and initiatives that shape Nigeria’s business environment.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga103.7FM

