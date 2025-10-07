Samsung Debuts Ultra-Thin, AI-Powered Tablets in Nigeria: Get The Scoop

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its AI-powered tablets today. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab A11. The tablets boast ultra-thin frames, powerfully fuelled by AI to make productivity more effortless.

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its AI-powered tablets today. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab A11. The tablets boast ultra-thin frames, powerfully fuelled by AI to make productivity more effortless.

A bold new design, power like never before

The thinnest design of the Galaxy Tab, the S11 Ultra, is engineered with the most powerful processor and the brightest display Samsung has ever built.

The S Pen has been completely reimagined. Its new hexagonal design offers unmatched grip and comfort, with hyper precision for drawing and writing. The intuitive Quick tool instantly adapts, switching between various brushes, colours, and even AI capabilities.

With the new Samsung DeX, the tablet instantly transforms into a desktop experience at your fingertips. Users can adjust their window sizes to run multiple apps simultaneously and group frequently used apps into a dedicated workspace, unlocking entirely new ways to work.

AI truly shines on the ultra-large screen. With a single tap of the Galaxy AI Key, your screen instantly splits for seamless multitasking with AI. Galaxy AI transforms rough sketches and writing drafts into ready-to-use content. Just seamlessly drag and drop wherever you need.

With Gemini Live, learning and discovery become more effortless. Gemini Live not only helps you solve problems on your screen and in your surroundings, but it also makes information easier to grasp and retain through simplified visuals and interactive quizzes from Guided Learning. With all these innovations and a whole lot more, productivity feels easier, quicker, and smarter.

Key Highlights of the Galaxy Tab A11

With expandable storage up to 2TB and long-lasting battery life, the Galaxy Tab A11 is positioned as an everyday learning & entertainment tool. Perfect for kids in primary & secondary schools and those in higher institutions.

According to Tae Sun Lee, CEO of Samsung Electronics West Africa, “Galaxy Tab A11 is a pocket-friendly tablet built for everyday use.”

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab A11 will be available starting September 25, 2025, at Samsung Experience Stores, authorised dealers, and partner retailers nationwide.

Sponsored Content