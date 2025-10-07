Connect with us

Samsung Debuts Ultra-Thin, AI-Powered Tablets in Nigeria: Get The Scoop

LG Recognized at Inaugural IFA 2025 Innovation Awards

Nigerbev Celebrates Bold New Look for BEST Portfolio at Lagos Launch Event

The Business of Photography Conference (BOP) 2025 Wraps Up with Five Days of Conversations, Masterclasses and Bold Ideas

BusinessDay Honours Rex Insurance Managing Director in Top 25 CEO Awards

Summer Okibe Establishes Annual ₦500,000 Prize for Best Female Law Graduate at COOU

Cocktails Take Center Stage as Lagos Cocktail Week 2025 Returns Bigger & Better

Kusuum Home Launches in Ghana: Walls That Tell African Culture

Wholesome Mind Xperience Returns October 10 as Part of Psychiatric Ward Rebuilding Effort

Lagos to Ibiza: Desperados Takes a Taste of Nigeria to Elrow Party

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

L-r: Nathan Lee, Regional Business Lead, Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics; Omolade Adekunbi Agbadaola, Head of MX Product Marketing, Samsung West Africa; Tae Sun Lee, Samsung Electronics West Africa CEO; Oge Maduagwu, Head of Marketing & Communications, Samsung Electronics West Africa; and Stephen Okwara, Head of Product Management, Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics, at the launch of the Galaxy Tab A11 and Galaxy Tab S11 series in Nigeria

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its AI-powered tablets today. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab A11. The tablets boast ultra-thin frames, powerfully fuelled by AI to make productivity more effortless.

A bold new design, power like never before

The thinnest design of the Galaxy Tab, the S11 Ultra, is engineered with the most powerful processor and the brightest display Samsung has ever built.

The S Pen has been completely reimagined. Its new hexagonal design offers unmatched grip and comfort, with hyper precision for drawing and writing. The intuitive Quick tool instantly adapts, switching between various brushes, colours, and even AI capabilities.

With the new Samsung DeX, the tablet instantly transforms into a desktop experience at your fingertips. Users can adjust their window sizes to run multiple apps simultaneously and group frequently used apps into a dedicated workspace, unlocking entirely new ways to work.

AI truly shines on the ultra-large screen. With a single tap of the Galaxy AI Key, your screen instantly splits for seamless multitasking with AI. Galaxy AI transforms rough sketches and writing drafts into ready-to-use content. Just seamlessly drag and drop wherever you need.

With Gemini Live, learning and discovery become more effortless. Gemini Live not only helps you solve problems on your screen and in your surroundings, but it also makes information easier to grasp and retain through simplified visuals and interactive quizzes from Guided Learning. With all these innovations and a whole lot more, productivity feels easier, quicker, and smarter.

Key Highlights of the Galaxy Tab A11

With expandable storage up to 2TB and long-lasting battery life, the Galaxy Tab A11 is positioned as an everyday learning & entertainment tool. Perfect for kids in primary & secondary schools and those in higher institutions.

According to Tae Sun Lee, CEO of Samsung Electronics West Africa, “Galaxy Tab A11 is a pocket-friendly tablet built for everyday use.”

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab A11 will be available starting September 25, 2025, at Samsung Experience Stores, authorised dealers, and partner retailers nationwide.

Sponsored Content

 

Avatar photo

