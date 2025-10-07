Captain of the Culture: Don Julio Marks BNXN’s Album Celebration

Lagos was on fire this past weekend as Afrobeats star BNXN unveiled his long-awaited album, Captain. The night was everything fans expected bold, energetic, and unapologetically cultural. From the music, the Don Julio drinks, to the electric crowd, the event was a showcase of confidence and celebration, setting the tone for what an Afrobeats album launch should feel like. At the center of the experience was Don Julio, which raised the bar for how milestones are celebrated in Nigeria’s music scene. Guests sipped on signature Don Julio cocktails curated to match the rhythm and pulse of the night smooth, stylish. Each toast amplified the spirit of BNXN’s “Captain” persona, making The Captain’s favourite tequila the perfect match for a night defined by achievement and cultural pride.

The event brought together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, all sharing in BNXN’s moment while experiencing Don Julio as more than just a drink it was the spirit that fueled the celebration.

“BNXN has carved out his place as a true captain of Afrobeats, and nights like this deserve to be celebrated in bold style,” said Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencers & Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa. “Don Julio is built on the same foundation of craftsmanship and confidence, which is why it belongs at the heart of moments like this.”



With the BNXN Captain album launch, Don Julio showed once again why it’s becoming The Icon of Celebration present at the high points of culture, artistry, and success, and redefining how Africa toasts its brightest stars.





