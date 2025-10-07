Essenza Nigeria Launches the Exclusive Bee Program: Get The Scoop

Essenza, Nigeria’s leading beauty and fragrance retailer, hosted an unforgettable celebration this week with the launch of its exclusive Bee Program. Held on September 24th and 25th, 2025, the two-day luxury affair brought together professional makeup artists, beauty experts, aestheticians, top influencers, and content creators for an immersive journey into the world of Essenza.

The Bee Program was designed to foster authentic connections and build powerful bridges between creatives and brands, while celebrating artistry and community in the beauty and fragrance industry. Guests were welcomed into a world of elegance where beauty, luxury, and creativity converged.

As part of the program, two unique circles were introduced:

Pro Circle: An exclusive space for professional makeup artists and aestheticians to showcase artistry, exchange ideas, and connect with industry peers.

Bee Collective: A vibrant circle designed for influencers and content creators to engage, collaborate, and explore brand experiences.

Highlights of the experience included:

Interactive brand showcases, with guests exploring Essenza’s finest products and signature fragrances.

Engaging games and creative challenges that sparked collaboration and artistry.

Curated networking sessions designed to connect creatives, professionals, and brands.

The celebration underscored Essenza’s role as more than a retailer; it is a community builder and a platform for creativity.

“We wanted to go beyond hosting an event; we curated a luxury experience that truly celebrated the beauty community. The Bee Program was about recognising talent, elevating artistry, and creating moments that last.” said a spokesperson for Essenza.

The launch showcased some of the industry’s finest makeup artists, aestheticians, influencers, and beauty enthusiasts, reinforcing Essenza’s commitment to empowering creatives and redefining beauty experiences in Nigeria.

Sponsored Content