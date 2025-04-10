Leo Stan Ekeh Advocates for “Last Mile Takeover” at KongaFM Event, Pushing for Deeper Brand-Consumer Connections

In the face of today’s fiercely competitive marketplace, renowned tech entrepreneur and Chairman of Zinox & the Konga Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has pinpointed the direct connection of commerce to consumers’ daily lives as an essential ingredient for achieving victory. This core message resonated throughout his speech at an event orchestrated by Konga 103.7FM, a leading Nigerian Hit Music & Commerce Station.

Themed Consumer “Last Mile Takeover – A New Key”, the gathering spotlighted Nigeria’s evolving commerce landscape and the urgent need to bridge the gap between brands and everyday consumers.

In his address, Leo Stan charged entrepreneurs who are serious about growth to focus on that last engagement point, as the critical pivot,

“Where trust is built, loyalty is secured, and value is delivered.”

His dogged belief in the media as the strongest link between brands and consumers is, in his own words, the idea that gave birth to KongaFM.

KongaFM is the latest addition to the Konga Group driven by technology and artificial intelligence.

Earlier in her address of welcome, the Head, KongaFM, Ifeoma Ajumobi xrayed the architecture of KongaFM as one with robust support frameworks for brands and businesses.

Having rapidly gained prominence on the airwaves since its launch in January 2025, this station is experiencing a consistent expansion of its reach, evidenced by its steadily increasing fanbase.

The initiative garnered significant praise from brand representatives across various sectors, including those from Samsung, Nivea, Checkers Custard, Kenya Airways, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Xiaomi, and LG, who frequently referred to KongaFM as a game-changing platform. Their positive feedback underscored the station’s emerging role as a critical tool for brand communication, particularly in terms of boosting FMCG visibility and fostering direct connections with consumers

Peggy Abengowe, Marketing Manager, Checkers Custard Africa, applauded the station’s impact on distribution and visibility, while Oge Maduagwu of Samsung Electronics West Africa praised its innovative blend of commerce and technology. Rachael Okeke, Marketing Executive, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, in her words, described the establishment of KongaFM as a “win-win for brands and consumers”.

The event concluded with a unified call to action for businesses to leverage the unique opportunities offered by KongaFM, with Leo Stan reinforcing the importance of boldness in business.

Konga 103.7 FM is Nigeria’s first hit music and commerce radio station, designed to connect brands with consumers through music, storytelling, and targeted promotions. A brainchild of the Zinox Group and Konga, KongaFM is redefining the role of radio in Nigeria’s digital commerce era.

Stay connected with Konga 103.7FM for more information, explore collaboration possibilities, or discuss advertising inquiries by following @Konga103.7FM across their various social media channels. Listen live, anytime, day or night, by visiting the website.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Konga 103.7 FM