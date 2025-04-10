From Inspiration to Action: SHE Creates Leaves a Lasting Impact on Women in Creative Industries

March, traditionally a month honoring the power, accomplishments, and untapped potential of women, acquired an even deeper significance this year with the debut of SHE Creates, an inaugural initiative by The Ideas Mill Africa. This transformative event, held on Saturday, March 29th, 2025, at Popcentral Haus in Lagos, proved to be a success, uniting content creators, photographers, videographers, tech innovators, and a dynamic community of women in creative and technological fields for a full day dedicated to inspiration, meaningful connections, and empowerment. Surpassing initial expectations, the event cultivated a vibrant platform for the exchange of knowledge, the development of valuable skills, and the showcasing of diverse talents.

With the powerful theme “The Magic Within”, SHE Creates emerged as a significant and inspiring movement. From the moment attendees arrived, the atmosphere was charged with possibility and purpose. Women from diverse creative and tech fields gathered, united by a shared desire to learn, connect, and grow.

The event opened with a unique Speed Mentoring Session, providing emerging creatives and tech professionals with the rare opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders. This set the tone for a day filled with inspiration and actionable insights.

Bukola Oloyede, the convener of SHE Creates, welcomed attendees with a heartfelt address, sharing her vision for creating a space where women could embrace their inherent magic. Her words were a reminder that every woman carries within her the power to create, lead, and thrive.

One of the standout moments of the day was the keynote address delivered by the legendary broadcaster, Bimbo Oloyede, titled “The Audacity of the Magic Within”. Her speech resonated deeply, highlighting courage, resilience, and the limitless potential of women when they dare to believe in themselves. She reminded attendees that magic is not something external to be sought—it is within each of us, waiting to be unleashed.

Panel discussions further reinforced this message, as thought leaders like Jokotade Shonowo, Onone Egaega, and Seju Alero Mike explored the evolving roles of women in leadership, creativity, and technology. Moderated by Rakiya Abdul Karim, the panel emphasized the importance of redefining femininity and leadership in ways that empower rather than confine.

The interactive workshops transformed inspiration into tangible skills. Adeola Kingsley-James led a session on manifesting goals, equipping attendees with practical strategies for vision-setting and execution. While Omowunmi Akinnifesi guided participants on building unique personal brands, offering insights into standing out in competitive creative and tech spaces.

A deeply personal and inspiring highlight was the fireside chat with celebrated photographer and musician TY Bello. Sharing her journey of discovery and self-belief, she captivated the audience, encouraging them to trust their unique paths. Her conversation with Bukola Oloyede was intimate and moving, leaving many in the audience with a renewed sense of purpose and confidence.

Entertainment infused the event with energy and creativity. Legendary percussionist, Ara, delivered an electrifying performance, while Dr. Foy’s session on building digital empires provided practical insights for women ready to expand their creative and tech careers online.

The day ended with Toun Okewale Sonaiya’s powerful closing charge, “Creating to Thrive”, reinforcing the importance of resilience, purpose, and long-term success.

The impact of SHE Creates was evident in the voices and faces of the attendees.

“Being a part of the SHE Creates Event was an incredible experience. Witnessing the passion and talent of these women was truly inspiring,” said TY Bello. “SHE Creates is providing a vital platform for women in the creative and tech industries to connect, learn, and grow. I’m honoured to have been a part of it. This is just the beginning of a powerful movement, and I’m excited to see the incredible impact these women will have on the creative and tech landscape in Nigeria and beyond.”

Beyond individual transformation, the event sparked new collaborations and partnerships, proving that when women come together, the possibilities are endless.

Reflecting on the success of the inaugural edition, Bukola Oloyede, Convener of SHE Creates, said:

“The energy and enthusiasm at the SHE Creates event were truly inspiring. We witnessed firsthand the power of connection and collaboration, as women from diverse creative and tech backgrounds came together to learn, grow, and support one another. This event was a testament to the incredible talent and potential of creatives and tech professionals, and we are excited to continue building this platform for their success.”

In a month dedicated to celebrating women, SHE Creates was a fitting tribute to their power, resilience, and innovation. It served as a reminder that every woman carries within her the magic to shape her destiny, inspire others, and leave a lasting impact on the world.

The event was supported by partners like PopCentral, BellaNaija, Trace, Pulse, M.Inc PR, Quramo, Insignia Media, Aspira Nigeria, and Sony, while participants were fueled with refreshments provided by Checkers Custard, Indomie, and Fayrouz Sparkling Drink.

For convenient access to detailed information about upcoming events, visit the website here. Real-time updates and social connection are also available by following on Instagram.

BellaNaija is a media partner for SHE Creates