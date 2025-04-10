Connect with us

From Inspiration to Action: SHE Creates Leaves a Lasting Impact on Women in Creative Industries

The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives Returns to London’s Arcola Theatre this April!

Dettol and WBFA Launch Third Year of Hygiene Quest with Evidence of 34% Disease Reduction

All About Mimi's Fabulous 30th Birthday Celebration | Catch the Highlights

Chef Fregz Moves FOURWARD: Unveils Four Bold Brands Shaping His Next Chapter

Urban Skin Rx Arrives in Nigeria: A New Era of Inclusive Skincare Begins

Lisabi Festival 2025 Gave Us Everything: Style, Culture & Glamour

Ascent Club Unveils the 2025 Top 100 Career Women in Africa!

bridgeAFRIC Host Global Stars & Music Business Executives in Lagos

Banking on Women’s Health Conference: Revolutionizing African Women's Healthcare with Landmark Report Launch

TY Bello Renowned Photographer and Musician and Bukola Oloyede, Convener of SHE Creates, at the inaugural edition of the SHE Creates event.

March, traditionally a month honoring the power, accomplishments, and untapped potential of women, acquired an even deeper significance this year with the debut of SHE Creates, an inaugural initiative by The Ideas Mill Africa. This transformative event, held on Saturday, March 29th, 2025, at Popcentral Haus in Lagos, proved to be a success, uniting content creators, photographers, videographers, tech innovators, and a dynamic community of women in creative and technological fields for a full day dedicated to inspiration, meaningful connections, and empowerment. Surpassing initial expectations, the event cultivated a vibrant platform for the exchange of knowledge, the development of valuable skills, and the showcasing of diverse talents.

With the powerful theme “The Magic Within”, SHE Creates emerged as a significant and inspiring movement. From the moment attendees arrived, the atmosphere was charged with possibility and purpose. Women from diverse creative and tech fields gathered, united by a shared desire to learn, connect, and grow.

The event opened with a unique Speed Mentoring Session, providing emerging creatives and tech professionals with the rare opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders. This set the tone for a day filled with inspiration and actionable insights.

Mabel Adeteye, Brand Communications expert, mentoring attendees at the inaugural edition of the SHE Creates event.

Bukola Oloyede, the convener of SHE Creates, welcomed attendees with a heartfelt address, sharing her vision for creating a space where women could embrace their inherent magic. Her words were a reminder that every woman carries within her the power to create, lead, and thrive.

One of the standout moments of the day was the keynote address delivered by the legendary broadcaster, Bimbo Oloyede, titled “The Audacity of the Magic Within”. Her speech resonated deeply, highlighting courage, resilience, and the limitless potential of women when they dare to believe in themselves. She reminded attendees that magic is not something external to be sought—it is within each of us, waiting to be unleashed.

Veteran Broadcaster, Author and Communications Trainer, Bimbo Oloyede, delivering the keynote address titled “The Audacity of the Magic Within” at the inaugural edition of SHE Creates.

Panel discussions further reinforced this message, as thought leaders like Jokotade Shonowo, Onone Egaega, and Seju Alero Mike explored the evolving roles of women in leadership, creativity, and technology. Moderated by Rakiya Abdul Karim, the panel emphasized the importance of redefining femininity and leadership in ways that empower rather than confine.

The interactive workshops transformed inspiration into tangible skills. Adeola Kingsley-James led a session on manifesting goals, equipping attendees with practical strategies for vision-setting and execution. While Omowunmi Akinnifesi guided participants on building unique personal brands, offering insights into standing out in competitive creative and tech spaces.

L-R: Riyah Abdul, Event Host and Broadcast Journalist; Director Pink, Award-winning Filmmaker; Onene Egeaga, Project Manager; Seju Alero Mike, Founder of OSENGWA; Jokotade Sonowo, Creative Entrepreneur and Photographer; and Bola Yinka Obebe, Creative Industry Leader, during the session titled “The Power of Creative Women” at the inaugural edition of the SHE Creates event.

A deeply personal and inspiring highlight was the fireside chat with celebrated photographer and musician TY Bello. Sharing her journey of discovery and self-belief, she captivated the audience, encouraging them to trust their unique paths. Her conversation with Bukola Oloyede was intimate and moving, leaving many in the audience with a renewed sense of purpose and confidence.

Entertainment infused the event with energy and creativity. Legendary percussionist, Ara, delivered an electrifying performance, while Dr. Foy’s session on building digital empires provided practical insights for women ready to expand their creative and tech careers online.

The day ended with Toun Okewale Sonaiya’s powerful closing charge, “Creating to Thrive”, reinforcing the importance of resilience, purpose, and long-term success.

The impact of SHE Creates was evident in the voices and faces of the attendees.

“Being a part of the SHE Creates Event was an incredible experience. Witnessing the passion and talent of these women was truly inspiring,” said TY Bello.

“SHE Creates is providing a vital platform for women in the creative and tech industries to connect, learn, and grow. I’m honoured to have been a part of it. This is just the beginning of a powerful movement, and I’m excited to see the incredible impact these women will have on the creative and tech landscape in Nigeria and beyond.”

Beyond individual transformation, the event sparked new collaborations and partnerships, proving that when women come together, the possibilities are endless.

Reflecting on the success of the inaugural edition, Bukola Oloyede, Convener of SHE Creates, said:

“The energy and enthusiasm at the SHE Creates event were truly inspiring. We witnessed firsthand the power of connection and collaboration, as women from diverse creative and tech backgrounds came together to learn, grow, and support one another. This event was a testament to the incredible talent and potential of creatives and tech professionals, and we are excited to continue building this platform for their success.”

In a month dedicated to celebrating women, SHE Creates was a fitting tribute to their power, resilience, and innovation. It served as a reminder that every woman carries within her the magic to shape her destiny, inspire others, and leave a lasting impact on the world.

The event was supported by partners like PopCentral, BellaNaija, Trace, Pulse, M.Inc PR, Quramo, Insignia Media, Aspira Nigeria, and Sony, while participants were fueled with refreshments provided by Checkers Custard, Indomie, and Fayrouz Sparkling Drink.

For convenient access to detailed information about upcoming events, visit the website here. Real-time updates and social connection are also available by following on Instagram.

Brand Expert, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, delivering an insightful session on “Crafting your Unique Brand” at the just concluded flagship edition of the SHE Creates event.

Dr Foy, Brand Consultant and Cultural Strategist at the inaugural edition of SHE Creates

First Internationally Acclaimed Female Talking Drummer, Ara, performing at the inaugural edition of SHE Creates

L-R: Judith Atibi, Media Personality; Adeola Kingsley James, Renowned Transformation Coach; Bukola Oloyede, SHE Creates Convener; Dr Bisi Adekoya, CEO VOA Foundation; Gbemi Giwa, Nutrition and Fitness Coach; and Lika Ahonsi at the flagship edition of the SHE Creates Event.

Veteran Actress, Joke Sylvia delivering a speech at the flagship edition of the SHE Creates event

L-R: Lusanda Chauke, distinguished guest; Bukola Oloyede, convener of SHE Creates; Adeola Kingsley James, renowned transformation coach; Omotunde Adebowale David (most popularly known as Lolo1), media personality and distinguished guest; Judith Atibi, media personality and SHE Creates host; and Feyi Ogundipe at the flagship edition of SHE Creates

Seju Alero Mike, Founder of OSENGWA, signing the SHE Creates wall at the recently concluded inaugural event.

BellaNaija is a media partner for SHE Creates

