Babades of the Veentage Band Releases his First Solo Track – “Congratulations” | Get the Scoop

Veentage Band, after years of entertaining audiences as one of the driving forces behind Nigeria’s premier live band, Desmond Emokiniovo – better known as Babades – is stepping into a new chapter with the release of his debut solo single, “Congratulations”, a deeply personal anthem inspired by Babades’ own life journey.

For over a decade, Veentage Band has set the gold standard for live music performances, serving arresting cover renditions and headlining some of Nigeria’s most prestigious events. Under Babades’ leadership, the band has built a legacy of musical excellence with soulful artistry. Now, with “Congratulations,” Babades embarks on his solo career, sharing a piece of his heart with the world.

At the core of “Congratulations” is a powerful message of overcoming life’s challenges and embracing victory. For Babades, the song is not just an artistic expression, it is a personal testimony.

The darkest time of my life was when I lost my wife in 2020, he shares. This song gave me hope again. Just confessing the words—‘only congratulations is permitted in my life’—became a source of strength for me. It’s rooted in my faith, in the scripture that says, ‘We overcame by the blood of the Lamb and by the words of our testimonies.’

With stirring melodies and an uplifting chorus, “Congratulations” is a declaration of triumph, encouraging listeners to speak positivity into their lives, no matter their circumstances.

While Babades has long been celebrated for his ability to reimagine songs with Veentage Band, “Congratulations” marks his evolution as an artist with a distinct voice and message of his own, one that blends his roots in live performance with his personal storytelling.

I’ve always poured my heart into music, but this time, it’s my own story, my own voice, he explains. This song is for everyone who has faced setbacks, heartbreak, or struggles. It’s a reminder that no matter how dark things get, the light will come. And when it does, only congratulations will follow.

Set for release on April 11th, 2025, one week before Good Friday, the song is poised to become an anthem for those who believe in the power of hope and perseverance. Whether you’re celebrating a personal milestone or holding on for better days, “Congratulations” is a go-to song to declare victory in advance. Click here to stream.

Sponsored Content