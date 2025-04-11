Connect with us

Rema Is Singing Straight to Our Hearts with 'Bout U'

Babades of the Veentage Band Releases his First Solo Track - "Congratulations"

Davido Talks New Album '5ive,' Family, Afrobeats & More on The Breakfast Club

Who Else But Nicki Minaj? Billboard Crowns Her the #1 Female Rapper Ever

These 5 Burna Boy Live Performances Still Have Us Screaming "African Giant!"

Tems Light Up Dreamville Fest with Bold Fashion & Powerful Hits

bridgeAFRIC Host Global Stars & Music Business Executives in Lagos

Shaping Afrobeats: Olaitan Salaudeen's Behind-the-Scenes Role

Mayorkun's 'Reason 2 Japa' Is the Hustler's Anthem We All Needed

Tyla Gave Us Vocals, Choreo & a Fashion Moment at Billboard Women in Music

Rema’s new release, ‘Bout U,’ is a soulful love track celebrating intimacy and affection.

2 hours ago

 on

Have you heard? Rema has a new song out and it’s all a ‘Bout U.’ Relased just a few hours ago, and it’s already got people jamming

The new song “Bout U” by Rema is a captivating love track where the singer expresses deep affection and admiration for a special woman. The lyrics highlight her beauty, confidence, and unique qualities that stand out, making her irresistible to the artist. Rema reflects on the strong connection they share, emphasizing how she makes him feel elevated and clouded in love, with a sense of urgency to make the most of their time together.

In it, Rema makes it clear that while there are other women around, it’s this particular girl who stands out as his favourite. He also speaks to the need for discretion in their relationship, desiring privacy and real, meaningful moments over public displays. With a catchy and smooth vibe, ‘Bout U’ is all about cherishing a connection that feels special, intimate, and worth holding onto.

Listen below

