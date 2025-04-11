Rema Is Singing Straight to Our Hearts with ‘Bout U’

Have you heard? Rema has a new song out and it’s all a ‘Bout U.’ Relased just a few hours ago, and it’s already got people jamming

The new song “Bout U” by Rema is a captivating love track where the singer expresses deep affection and admiration for a special woman. The lyrics highlight her beauty, confidence, and unique qualities that stand out, making her irresistible to the artist. Rema reflects on the strong connection they share, emphasizing how she makes him feel elevated and clouded in love, with a sense of urgency to make the most of their time together.

In it, Rema makes it clear that while there are other women around, it’s this particular girl who stands out as his favourite. He also speaks to the need for discretion in their relationship, desiring privacy and real, meaningful moments over public displays. With a catchy and smooth vibe, ‘Bout U’ is all about cherishing a connection that feels special, intimate, and worth holding onto.

Listen below