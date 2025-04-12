Tyla’s Debut Coachella Performance Had Us All on Our Feet | See Photos

Tyla made the audience lose their breath at Coachella yesterday with an unforgettable performance, marking her debut at the festival. Music fans gathered to see the superstar take the stage, and what a perfomance she delivered!

Tyla performed her hit ‘On and On’ along with a mix of Aaliyah’s ‘Rock the Boat,’ bringing her unique dance style to the crowd. She wore a sparkly gold bra top, paired with a white fabric tied around her torso in a stylish knot, leaving her midriff exposed. Her red and white patterned skirt, complete with fringed details, added to her bold look, while sheer, ripped stockings gave it a rebellious vibe—perfect for the high-energy Coachella stage. Tyla finished off the look with large hoop earrings, layered bracelets, and a belly chain.

She also performed ‘On My Body,’ a duet with Becky G, who joined her on stage to perform the track. To close out her set, Tyla gave the audience a stunning version of her hit ‘Water,’ starting with a slower acoustic intro before turning it up.

It was an incredible performance, and you can check out the photos from the event below