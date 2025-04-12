Connect with us

Tyla’s Debut Coachella Performance Had Us All on Our Feet | See Photos

Rema Is Singing Straight to Our Hearts with 'Bout U'

Babades of the Veentage Band Releases his First Solo Track - "Congratulations" | Get the Scoop

Davido Talks New Album '5ive,' Family, Afrobeats & More on The Breakfast Club

Who Else But Nicki Minaj? Billboard Crowns Her the #1 Female Rapper Ever

These 5 Burna Boy Live Performances Still Have Us Screaming “African Giant!"

Tems Light Up Dreamville Fest with Bold Fashion & Powerful Hits | Watch

bridgeAFRIC Host Global Stars & Music Business Executives in Lagos

Shaping Afrobeats: Olaitan Salaudeen’s Behind-the-Scenes Role

Mayorkun’s ‘Reason 2 Japa’ Is the Hustler’s Anthem We All Needed

Tyla’s Debut Coachella Performance Had Us All on Our Feet | See Photos

Coachella saw Tyla make her debut with a show that was nothing short of mesmerising.
Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Photo Credit: Complex Music/X

Tyla made the audience lose their breath at Coachella yesterday with an unforgettable performance, marking her debut at the festival. Music fans gathered to see the superstar take the stage, and what a perfomance she delivered!

Tyla performed her hit ‘On and On’ along with a mix of Aaliyah’s ‘Rock the Boat,’ bringing her unique dance style to the crowd. She wore a sparkly gold bra top, paired with a white fabric tied around her torso in a stylish knot, leaving her midriff exposed. Her red and white patterned skirt, complete with fringed details, added to her bold look, while sheer, ripped stockings gave it a rebellious vibe—perfect for the high-energy Coachella stage. Tyla finished off the look with large hoop earrings, layered bracelets, and a belly chain.

She also performed ‘On My Body,’ a duet with Becky G, who joined her on stage to perform the track. To close out her set, Tyla gave the audience a stunning version of her hit ‘Water,’ starting with a slower acoustic intro before turning it up.

It was an incredible performance, and you can check out the photos from the event below

 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

