Music
Rema, Seun Kuti & Tyla Set to Take the Stage at Coachella 2025
Seun Kuti and Rema, are among the African stars set to perform at Coachella 2025. They will be joined by Desiree, Tyla, and Amaarae, adding a fresh mix of Afrobeat, Amapiano, and R&B sounds to the stage.
The festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, over two weekends in 2025: April 11–13 and April 18–20. This is shaping up to be a big moment for African music, with these artists showing how far Afrobeat and African-inspired sounds have come on the global scene.
They’ll be sharing the stage with major acts like Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott, making the Coachella line-up even more exciting. Known for its eclectic mix of music, the festival continues to bring together artists from around the world, giving fans an unforgettable experience.
See full line-up below:
Music Make You Lose Control 🎵 Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 11/22 at 11am PT pic.twitter.com/RwwNDt0jwp
— Coachella (@coachella) November 20, 2024