Rema, Seun Kuti & Tyla Set to Take the Stage at Coachella 2025

3 hours ago

Seun Kuti and Rema, are among the African stars set to perform at Coachella 2025. They will be joined by Desiree, Tyla, and Amaarae, adding a fresh mix of Afrobeat, Amapiano, and R&B sounds to the stage.

The festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, over two weekends in 2025: April 11–13 and April 18–20. This is shaping up to be a big moment for African music, with these artists showing how far Afrobeat and African-inspired sounds have come on the global scene.

They’ll be sharing the stage with major acts like Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott, making the Coachella line-up even more exciting. Known for its eclectic mix of music, the festival continues to bring together artists from around the world, giving fans an unforgettable experience.

See full line-up below:

