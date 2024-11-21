Here’s Why Band Aid’s New Remix of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” Has Fuse ODG & Ed Sheeran Speaking Out

In 1984, a group of British and Irish music stars came together to record “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” The song, inspired by Ethiopia’s famine, was spearheaded by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure under the name Band Aid. It became an instant global phenomenon, raising £8 million within its first year, selling over a million copies in just a week, and topping charts around the world. Over the years, new versions of the song were released—in 1989, 2004, and 2014—each tied to a major humanitarian cause, from famine relief to the Ebola crisis in West Africa. Now, 40 years later, a commemorative anniversary version is on its way, featuring vocals from the original, as well as subsequent recordings. However, not everyone is celebrating. Ghanaian artist Fuse ODG and Ed Sheeran are among those questioning its relevance and impact. Here’s why.

Band Aid and the Controversy

Over the years, Band Aid has become synonymous with charity efforts for African crises, producing multiple versions of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” in response to events like the Ethiopian famine and the Ebola outbreak. The original song inspired new versions, with artists like Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Angélique Kidjo, and One Direction joining the lineup.

While Band Aid’s goal was to help, its lyrics and imagery painted a grim and one-sided view of Africa, often emphasizing poverty and helplessness. For example, lines like “There’s a world outside your window and it’s a world of dread and fear / Where a kiss of love can kill you / Where the only water flowing is the bitter sting of tears / And the Christmas bells that ring there / Are the clanging chimes of doom / Well, tonight, thank God it’s them instead of you” and “And there won’t be snow in Africa this Christmas time / The greatest gift they’ll get this year is life / Where nothing ever grows / No rain, no rivers flow / Do they know it’s Christmas time at all?” perpetuated harmful stereotypes.

Why Is Ed Sheeran Speaking Out?

This anniversary version of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” combines elements from previous recordings. Ed Sheeran, who featured in the 2014 version, has voiced concerns about being included without consent. In a statement, he revealed that his views on the song and its messaging have evolved over the years, aligning more closely with critics, like Fuse ODG, who challenge its portrayal of Africa.

What Did Fuse ODG Say?

Ten years ago, Fuse ODG declined to participate in Band Aid 30, calling the initiative dehumanizing to Africans. In a recent post, he criticized the 2024 remix for repeating the same mistakes. Fuse highlighted how campaigns like Band Aid reinforce damaging stereotypes that hinder Africa’s economic growth, tourism, and global image.

“The portrayal of Africa as helpless stifles progress,” he said, calling for collaborative efforts that respect African agency. Fuse also announced an alternative project, “We Know It’s Christmas,” which celebrates Africa’s achievements and progress, with proceeds supporting grassroots initiatives across the continent.

The Bigger Conversation on Charity Narratives

Critics argue that Band Aid, while well-intentioned, relies on outdated colonial tropes and emotional imagery that evoke pity rather than fostering meaningful partnerships. In today’s world, such approaches feel tone-deaf to the complexities of Africa’s challenges and successes.

Social Media Reactions

The announcement of the anniversary remix has sparked widespread debate online. Many are questioning whether a song rooted in a 1980s worldview still has a place in modern conversations about global charity.

Powerful and thought-provoking perspective from @FuseODG on #BandAid30. He’s instantly changed how I see the portrayal of Africa in these outdated, stereotypical campaigns. #ThisIsNewAfrica #TINA — Lewis Wheeler (@LewLaw) November 18, 2024

Astonishing to me that neither good taste nor progressive values have managed to drive “Do They Know It’s Christmastime?” off the air. Is it a good tune? No. But are its lyrics socially acceptable? Also no. — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) December 11, 2021

I’m with Ed Sheeran on the Do they know it’s Christmas? single. It’s patronising to Africa and Africans. A continent which should be shown as a thriving and open place for commerce and industry not painted in a negative needing help from others light. — Art Block (@artblockmusic) November 18, 2024

