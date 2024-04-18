ThrowbackThursday: Take a Trip Down Memory Lane with These Ghanaian Classics

Connect with us

Craving a dose of nostalgia? Look no further than the golden era of Ghanaian music. We’re talking about early-mid 2000s jams that dominated the airwaves and got millennials grooving. These timeless tunes hold a special place in our hearts, transporting us back to simpler times.

Ghana’s music industry has produced some timeless hits that continue to evoke the same excitement and nostalgia as when we first heard them. From the infectious beats of “Azonto” by Fuse ODG, inspiring knee bends and hip sways, to the ever-popular wedding anthem, “You May Kiss Your Bride.”

This Thursday, we’re taking a trip down memory lane with a selection of Ghana’s finest oldies. Get ready to dust off your dancing shoes and rreignite those fond memories of the early 2000s.

See our top 10 Ghana’s old hits:

Azonto” by Fuse ODG

U Go Kill Me” by Sarkodie featuring E.L

16 Years” by Mzbee featuring Castro

Ahomka Wo Mu” by VIP

Mansa” by Bisa Kdei

Praye” by Shody

Kiss Your Hand” by R2bees featuring Wande Coal

FeFe Ne Fe” by Tic Tac featuring Tony Tetuila 

Brother Brother” by Bisa Kdei

You May Kiss Your Bride” by Bollie

