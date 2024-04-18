Ayra Starr Links Up with Rihanna at FentyBeautyxPuma Launch

Connect with us

Events

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Credit: Harper Bazaar Singapore

Rihanna brought her Fenty flair to the launch of the Fenty and Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone collection at the Tobacco Dock yesterday. A partnership where she is also the creative director.

Guests including Ayra Starr and DJ Cuppy were in attendance at the launch. Ayra was spotted conversing with Rihanna and even sharing a hug with her.

A potential collaboration between Ayra Starr and Rihanna could be on the horizon. Rihanna asked Ayra if she had a song with Tems. “That’s my sister, we do have stuff but we don’t have a song yet,” Ayra replied, to which Rihanna told Ayra to call her if she needed a verse.

See more photos of other music stars at the event

