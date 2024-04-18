Events
Ayra Starr Links Up with Rihanna at FentyBeautyxPuma Launch
Rihanna brought her Fenty flair to the launch of the Fenty and Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone collection at the Tobacco Dock yesterday. A partnership where she is also the creative director.
Guests including Ayra Starr and DJ Cuppy were in attendance at the launch. Ayra was spotted conversing with Rihanna and even sharing a hug with her.
The moment Ayra Starr met her idol, Rihanna.
Sabi girl 👍🏿👏 pic.twitter.com/19nUCmvTBG
— Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) April 18, 2024
A potential collaboration between Ayra Starr and Rihanna could be on the horizon. Rihanna asked Ayra if she had a song with Tems. “That’s my sister, we do have stuff but we don’t have a song yet,” Ayra replied, to which Rihanna told Ayra to call her if she needed a verse.
Rihanna : Do you have a song with Tems ?
Ayra Starr : That’s my sister. We do have stuff but we don’t have a song yet. BUT SOON 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/7ZLb7L74Xm
— tems 𝖘z𝖓 (@temsszn) April 18, 2024
See more photos of other music stars at the event
