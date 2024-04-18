BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

YAGAL

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Lead City University, Ibadan

RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, April 18,, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Night Swim ft. Cirque Le Soir

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Breeze Beach Club, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Spotlights Awards and Concert

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

RSVP: HERE

Netflix and Chill House Party

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: T-Ambassador Hotel

RSVP: HERE

Crocs Fest

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Havenda Playsport, Sanrab Tanke, University Road Ilorin, Kwara State.

RSVP: HERE

Plush Fashion Show – The Adire Edition

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Red Carpet Hall, 9 Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Showtime Community Cup

Date: Sunday, April 7 – Sunday, May 29, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Meadow Hall, Lekki

RSVP: HERE

“Truth Be Told” A Solo Exhibition And Book Launch By Fran Uncensored Art

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Bogobiri House 9 Maitama Sule Street, off Awolowo rd, Ikoyi Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.