Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
YAGAL
Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Lead City University, Ibadan
RSVP: HERE
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, April 18,, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Night Swim ft. Cirque Le Soir
Date: Friday, April 19, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Breeze Beach Club, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Time: 12 PM
Venue: No 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Man Talk Woman Talk
Date: Saturday, April 6 – Sunday, April 28, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn
RSVP: HERE
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Amore Garden, Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up
Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Spotlights Awards and Concert
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: T-Ambassador Hotel
RSVP: HERE
Crocs Fest
Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Havenda Playsport, Sanrab Tanke, University Road Ilorin, Kwara State.
RSVP: HERE
Plush Fashion Show – The Adire Edition
Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Red Carpet Hall, 9 Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Showtime Community Cup
Date: Sunday, April 7 – Sunday, May 29, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Meadow Hall, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
“Truth Be Told” A Solo Exhibition And Book Launch By Fran Uncensored Art
Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Bogobiri House 9 Maitama Sule Street, off Awolowo rd, Ikoyi Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.