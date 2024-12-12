Tripoint Academy & GEN Nigeria Partner towards a Transformative Journey in the Northern region through Entrepreneurship

The Global Entrepreneurship Network Nigeria (GEN Nigeria), in partnership with Tripoint Academy, organised a historic event in November 2024: the inaugural Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Walk. This nationwide initiative brought together entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders from all 19 states of Northern Nigeria, fostering collaboration, innovation, and economic growth.

A Regional Celebration of Entrepreneurship

The 2024 GEW theme, “Entrepreneurship is for Everyone,” resonated strongly with the entrepreneurial community in Northern Nigeria. This year’s walk was more than just an event; it was a collective effort, uniting entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders from across the region in a shared vision of a brighter economic future.

Entrepreneurs from diverse industries gathered to celebrate their shared passion, build connections, and inspire one another to take bold steps toward innovation and growth.

Spotlighting Northern Nigeria Women Entrepreneurs

Following the walk, an Exclusive roundtable breakfast was hosted by Tripoint Academy on November 17th, which was the highlight of the week. At this intimate gathering, ten extraordinary Northern female CEOs were celebrated and officially named as Global Entrepreneurship Network Ambassadors.

Amina Musa: Founder of Hammak Kitchen Utensils Dr. Hauwa Babura: CEO of Teach Africa Today Maryam Aminu Bambale: Founder and CEO of Rymba’s Galore Bahijjah Shehu Bawa : CEO, Bee-jay Beauty Farida Musa Kalla : Founder of FMK Clothing Nigeria Maymunah Abubakar Anka: CoFounder SmeConclave Dr. Fatima Muhammad: Founder Farukhaz Fashion Aisha Kwaku: ICT, Entrepreneurship and Business Development Support Expert Oluwakemi Olu-Obashoro: CEO of Blends N Trends, CEO of Amala Plus Ramatu Ibrahim: MD/CEO of Pure Garment

These women were honoured by GEN Nigeria as part of the Global Network, represented by the Managing Director, Dr. Olawale Anifowose.

The breakfast event was more than just a recognition ceremony; it was a platform to foster connection, share experiences, and discuss actionable strategies to expand female-led businesses in Northern Nigeria.

Adding to the day’s celebrations, Umar Gombe was also recognised and officially pinned as a GEN Ambassador. His invaluable contributions to the success of the inaugural GEW Walk and his unwavering commitment to championing female-led initiatives earned him this prestigious acknowledgment.

A Step Toward Inclusive Growth

The energy, collaboration, and inspiration from both the GEW Walk and the breakfast dialogue were palpable. These events showcased the transformative power of entrepreneurship to drive regional development, create jobs, and empower communities.

At the heart of it all was a message of inclusivity, amplifying voices that have often been underrepresented, particularly those of women entrepreneurs.

As the event concludes, reflections on this monumental celebration of entrepreneurship remain. There is gratitude for the opportunity to curate such impactful events and excitement for the future of entrepreneurship in Northern Nigeria.

Tripoint Academy alongside The Global Entrepreneurship Network Nigeria aims to pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future. The journey is just beginning, and they take pride in championing this movement.

About Tripoint Academy

Tripoint Academy is dedicated to fostering economic empowerment and social transformation in Northern Nigeria, with a special focus on supporting women entrepreneurs. We believe in the power of entrepreneurship to lift communities out of poverty, providing the tools, networks, and mentorship necessary for entrepreneurs and organizations committed to entrepreneurs to succeed and make a lasting impact.

