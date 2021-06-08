Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's the Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's Movie "Tenants of The House"

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Basketmouth is the Latest Guest on Accelerate TV's The Cover

BN TV

Episode 12 of "Sol Family" Season 2 takes us through Sauti Sol's Trip to Amboseli

BN TV

Yvonne Orji & Hailey Beiber talk Faith and Maintaining a Relationship with God

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for Netflix Original Series "JIVA!" is Here | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV

Barack & Michelle Obama to Teach Civics through New Musical Show "We The People" | See Trailer

BN TV Music

Viral Video: C Blvck feat. Mohbad - Available

BN TV

Let Nedoux Sews Show You How to Make a Cute Shirred Dress Easily

BN TV

Akah Nnani's New Vlog Features Some of Your Faves Enjoying Amala

BN TV

Don't Miss Episode 14 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2

BN TV

Here’s the Trailer for Kunle Afolayan’s Movie “Tenants of The House”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The trailer for “Tenants of The House” is here.

It follows the story of a man bent on using his position in the House to settle the long-standing crisis between the Fulani Herdsmen and Hausa farmers by sponsoring a bill in the Green Chamber.

The movie is directed by Kunle Afolayan. The story is by Wale Okediran who also serves as producer, and the screenplay is by Tunde Babalola.

“Tenants of The House” is coming to cinemas nationwide on 25th June. It stars Yakubu Mohammed, Joselyn Dumas, Dele Adule, Saeed Funkymallam, Chris Iheuwa, Umar Gombe, Rashida Labbo, Abiola Ogunmowo, and Deihler Musa.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Simple Safety Strategies Schools Need to Adopt

Jessica Ireju: Life Lessons I have Learned in my Twenties So Far

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie “Dangal”

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (2)
BellaNaija - Federal Government is delivering on its Electoral Promises - Lai Mohammed

The Irony of the Federal Government Suspending Twitter in a Democracy
Advertisement
css.php