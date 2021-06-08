Here’s the Trailer for Kunle Afolayan’s Movie “Tenants of The House”

The trailer for “Tenants of The House” is here.

It follows the story of a man bent on using his position in the House to settle the long-standing crisis between the Fulani Herdsmen and Hausa farmers by sponsoring a bill in the Green Chamber.

The movie is directed by Kunle Afolayan. The story is by Wale Okediran who also serves as producer, and the screenplay is by Tunde Babalola.

“Tenants of The House” is coming to cinemas nationwide on 25th June. It stars Yakubu Mohammed, Joselyn Dumas, Dele Adule, Saeed Funkymallam, Chris Iheuwa, Umar Gombe, Rashida Labbo, Abiola Ogunmowo, and Deihler Musa.

Watch the trailer below: