Barack & Michelle Obama to Teach Civics through New Musical Show "We The People" | See Trailer

Basketmouth is the Latest Guest on Accelerate TV's The Cover

Episode 12 of "Sol Family" Season 2 takes us through Sauti Sol's Trip to Amboseli

Yvonne Orji & Hailey Beiber talk Faith and Maintaining a Relationship with God

The Official Trailer for Netflix Original Series "JIVA!" is Here | Watch on BN TV

Here's the Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's Movie "Tenants of The House"

Viral Video: C Blvck feat. Mohbad - Available

Let Nedoux Sews Show You How to Make a Cute Shirred Dress Easily

Akah Nnani's New Vlog Features Some of Your Faves Enjoying Amala

Don't Miss Episode 14 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Former President Barack and Michelle Obama‘s executive produced animated musical show is coming to Netflix on July 4.

According to the show’s description, the show brings musicians and directors together to remix civics for a new generation through music.

“We the People” features top artists including poet Amanda Gorman, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae and KYLE.

Created alongside Chris Nee, the show is executive produced by Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan and Kenya Barris.

The world premiere of “We the People” will be hosted by AFI DOCS, CNN entertainment reports.

Watch the trailer below:

