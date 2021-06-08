Barack & Michelle Obama to Teach Civics through New Musical Show “We The People” | See Trailer

Former President Barack and Michelle Obama‘s executive produced animated musical show is coming to Netflix on July 4.

According to the show’s description, the show brings musicians and directors together to remix civics for a new generation through music.

“We the People” features top artists including poet Amanda Gorman, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Bebe Rexha, Andra Day, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae and KYLE.

Created alongside Chris Nee, the show is executive produced by Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan and Kenya Barris.

The world premiere of “We the People” will be hosted by AFI DOCS, CNN entertainment reports.

Watch the trailer below: