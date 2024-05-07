Fashion Meets Art as Stars Celebrate and Slay ‘The Garden of Time’ Theme at the 2024 Met Gala

Every first Monday of May, a star-studded event takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. A slew of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers from the brightest music and film stars to models, cultural icons, and fashion designers gather for the Met Gala to celebrate the latest exhibition by the Costume Institute. This has been the tradition since the event’s inception in 1948. Annually, the event raises millions of dollars in revenue for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

For this event, stars are dressed by designers according to a theme tied to that year’s exhibition at the Costume Institute. The dress code for this year is “The Garden of Time,” referencing the 1962 short story by British author J.G. Ballard, which takes place in a garden filled with time-bending florals.

This year’s event is co-chaired by Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, and Bad Bunny.

The dress code accompanies The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which will run at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 through September 2. The exhibition will reactivate the sensory capacities of masterworks in the Museum’s collection.

“Fashion is one of the most emotional artistic forms because of its connection to the body. It is imbued with memory and emotions, and we relate to it very much via our senses. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion.” Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

From Cardi B’s dramatic black gown that almost spanned the width of the museum steps to Zendaya’s two surprising looks, stylish stars hit the red carpet in floral prints and embellishments, elaborate headpieces and vintage dresses.

See the looks from the 2024 Met Gala:

Cardi B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Times Fashion & Style (@nytstyle)

Taraji P Henson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Anok Yai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Doja Cat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Times Fashion & Style (@nytstyle)

Nicki Minaj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Jennifer Lopez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Naomi Campbell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Janelle Monáe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Serena Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Taylor Russell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Kerry Washington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Keke Palmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Tyla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Lala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Venus Williams