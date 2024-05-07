Connect with us

Events Style

Fashion Meets Art as Stars Celebrate and Slay 'The Garden of Time' Theme at the 2024 Met Gala

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

ART: Tyla Looks 'Fresh Out of the Gallery' for Her Met Gala Debut in a Balmain Sand of Time Dress | WATCH

Career Events News

Africa’s Business Heroes Hosts 40 African Entrepreneurs in China and Extends 2024 Application to June 9

Events Style

Pastel Paradise: Check Out the Floral Decor at High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024 | WATCH

Events Promotions

The Ghana Grows High School Program is set to inspire the Next Agric and ATVET Heroes | Get the Scoop

Beauty Events News Style

Met Gala 2024 Explained! All You Need To Know: Theme, Co-Chairs & More

Events Style

Welcome to the New Era of Fashion: A Transformed Fashion Souk Nigeria Awaits!

Events Movies & TV

Celebs Looked Stylish At The "Water & Garri" Premiere In London

Events Music Promotions

Lord's London Dry Gin x Trace Live: D'banj, Gin, and an Unforgettable Night in Lagos

Events Movies & TV Style

Elegance & Royalty Meet as African Stars Grace the Premiere Of "Bridgerton" Season 3 in South Africa

Events

Fashion Meets Art as Stars Celebrate and Slay ‘The Garden of Time’ Theme at the 2024 Met Gala

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Every first Monday of May, a star-studded event takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. A slew of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers from the brightest music and film stars to models, cultural icons, and fashion designers gather for the Met Gala to celebrate the latest exhibition by the Costume Institute. This has been the tradition since the event’s inception in 1948. Annually, the event raises millions of dollars in revenue for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

For this event, stars are dressed by designers according to a theme tied to that year’s exhibition at the Costume Institute. The dress code for this year is “The Garden of Time,” referencing the 1962 short story by British author J.G. Ballard, which takes place in a garden filled with time-bending florals.

This year’s event is co-chaired by Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, and Bad Bunny.

The dress code accompanies The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which will run at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 through September 2. The exhibition will reactivate the sensory capacities of masterworks in the Museum’s collection.

“Fashion is one of the most emotional artistic forms because of its connection to the body. It is imbued with memory and emotions, and we relate to it very much via our senses. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion.” Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, explained.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

From Cardi B’s dramatic black gown that almost spanned the width of the museum steps to Zendaya’s two surprising looks, stylish stars hit the red carpet in floral prints and embellishments, elaborate headpieces and vintage dresses.

See the looks from the 2024 Met Gala:

Cardi B

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Zendaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Taraji P Henson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Anok Yai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Doja Cat

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Nicki Minaj

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Jennifer Lopez

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Naomi Campbell

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Janelle Monáe

Serena Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Taylor Russell

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Kerry Washington

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Keke Palmer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Tyla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Lala

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Venus Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: What They Don’t Tell You About Working in HR

Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?

Theo Okafor Discusses Building Dot Campus and Being a Tech Educator in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dearest Gentle Reader, Lady Whistledown Has Written For Me to Attend the Premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa

#AMVCA10: All The Exciting Moments We Can’t Wait to See
css.php