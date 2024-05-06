Pastel Paradise: Check Out the Floral Decor at High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024 | WATCH

We are still basking in all the beautiful details and cheerful moments from the just concluded High Tea with BellaNaija Style. Yes, we heard you when you shared your delightful emotions about the breathtaking decor at the venue and we feel the same.

Colours and florals have special ways of breathing life into a space and they sure did at this bash. Soft pinks, vibrant yellows, greens, neutrals and pastels came together to create a dreamy setting.

The exquisite bouquet arrangements, elegant pink candles, velvety chairs and resplendent touches of chromes and silver invite the soul to a relaxing calm as our go-getter guests connect, chat, and celebrate one another on this delectable afternoon.

Treasure Box NG masterminded the transformation of The Mercedes-Benz Center into this floral wonderland. Colourful cascading centrepieces on each table created an illusionary miniature garden that guests gathered around, a vibrant yet sophisticated atmosphere for a perfect high tea.

The magic didn’t stop there!

Rows of charming pink chairs with plush cushions awaited our guests. The delicate hue added a touch of whimsy, while the comfort ensured a relaxing and enjoyable afternoon.

The dining area was a beautiful sight to behold as each seat was created with a personalised touch for Africa’s leading ladies with their name tags, a beautiful rose-embroidered white napkin and custom serving for each. Nested beside each plate was a refreshing bottle of Nestlé Pure Life, our premium drinking water for the day, ready to quench thirst.

This beautiful ambience set the stage for an unforgettable experience.

It was an afternoon where sophisticated elegance met comfort, a delightful escape into a world of pastel perfection.

Get into our pastel paradise, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

CREDITS

Decor: @thetreasurebox_ng

Photos: @insignaonline @klalaphotography