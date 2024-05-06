Connect with us

Events Style

Pastel Paradise: Check Out the Floral Decor at High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024 | WATCH

Events Promotions

The Ghana Grows High School Program is set to inspire the Next Agric and ATVET Heroes | Get the Scoop

Beauty Events News Style

Met Gala 2024 Explained! All You Need To Know: Theme, Co-Chairs & More

Events Style

Welcome to the New Era of Fashion: A Transformed Fashion Souk Nigeria Awaits!

Events Movies & TV

Celebs Looked Stylish At The "Water & Garri" Premiere In London

Events Music Promotions

Lord's London Dry Gin x Trace Live: D'banj, Gin, and an Unforgettable Night in Lagos

Events Movies & TV Style

Elegance & Royalty Meet as African Stars Grace the Premiere Of "Bridgerton" Season 3 in South Africa

Career Events Promotions

Sustainable Transformations: DBNC 2024 Champions Growth Strategies for Nigerian Businesses

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Look Back On Our Editor's Top Looks From Netflix's 2023 High-Society Bridgerton Garden Party

Events Features

Dearest Gentle Reader, Lady Whistledown Has Written For Me to Attend the Premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa

Events

Pastel Paradise: Check Out the Floral Decor at High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024 | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

47 mins ago

 on

We are still basking in all the beautiful details and cheerful moments from the just concluded High Tea with BellaNaija Style. Yes, we heard you when you shared your delightful emotions about the breathtaking decor at the venue and we feel the same.

Colours and florals have special ways of breathing life into a space and they sure did at this bash. Soft pinks, vibrant yellows, greens, neutrals and pastels came together to create a dreamy setting.

The exquisite bouquet arrangements, elegant pink candles, velvety chairs and resplendent touches of chromes and silver invite the soul to a relaxing calm as our go-getter guests connect, chat, and celebrate one another on this delectable afternoon.

Treasure Box NG masterminded the transformation of The Mercedes-Benz Center into this floral wonderland. Colourful cascading centrepieces on each table created an illusionary miniature garden that guests gathered around, a vibrant yet sophisticated atmosphere for a perfect high tea.

The magic didn’t stop there!

Rows of charming pink chairs with plush cushions awaited our guests. The delicate hue added a touch of whimsy, while the comfort ensured a relaxing and enjoyable afternoon.

The dining area was a beautiful sight to behold as each seat was created with a personalised touch for Africa’s leading ladies with their name tags, a beautiful rose-embroidered white napkin and custom serving for each. Nested beside each plate was a refreshing bottle of Nestlé Pure Life, our premium drinking water for the day, ready to quench thirst.

This beautiful ambience set the stage for an unforgettable experience.

It was an afternoon where sophisticated elegance met comfort, a delightful escape into a world of pastel perfection.

Get into our pastel paradise, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

CREDITS

Decor: @thetreasurebox_ng

Photos: @insignaonline @klalaphotography

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: How Can We Regulate Our Minds to Enhance Our Sleeping Ability?

Theo Okafor Discusses Building Dot Campus and Being a Tech Educator in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dearest Gentle Reader, Lady Whistledown Has Written For Me to Attend the Premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa

#AMVCA10: All The Exciting Moments We Can’t Wait to See

Ifedolapo Runsewe is Building a Greener Eco-friendly Future in Nigeria with Recycled Waste Tyres  
css.php