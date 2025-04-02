Join The “Lagos High Society” At #HighTeaWithBNS This Sunday

Hey BellaStylistas! You all know the saying “Lagos doesn’t carry last”, and that is true in all facets, especially in fashion. Lagos fashion is all about luxury, confidence, and high-class sophistication. It’s bold but never loud, elegant yet always eye-catching. This is the essence of Lagos High Society, and it’s the inspiration behind our upcoming upscale gathering to culminate our Women’ s Month Campaign, High Tea with BNS.

In its third edition BellaStylistas, we’d like you all to show up and show out. So, if you’re attending, think glamour with intention. Every detail should exude grace, wealth, and refined taste. Here’s how to embody the Lagos High Society look:

Rich Auntie Silhouettes

For this look, think flowing kaftans, cinched waists, power blazers, and dramatic sleeves—styles that command respect without trying too hard.

Luxe Fabrics Only

Silk, jacquard, rich brocade, organza, velvet, just name it. Your outfit should look and feel like money. No cheap polyester here. The goal? To move with the kind of elegance that makes heads turn.

Statement Accessories

A single bold piece can elevate an entire look. Whether it’s a hand-beaded clutch, stacked gold bangles, oversized sunglasses, or a signature gele, accessories should speak of quiet wealth.

Bold, Yet Sophisticated Colors

Deep emerald, burnt orange, rich burgundy, classic black, champagne gold, these shades scream luxury without being flashy. Prints? Yes, but only if they exude class (think custom Adire or high-end Ankara.)

Exquisite Detailing

Beading, embroidery, lace appliqués, intricate draping—details should be intentional, delicate, and masterfully done. Sloppy work? Not in this circle.

Perfectly Tailored Pieces

We love a good Wear Nigeria fashion moment, and Lagos High Society embraces it. So, Custom pieces that fit like a glove are the standard. Off-the-rack? Only if it looks bespoke.

Last words, true wealth isn’t loud, it’s felt. It’s the way you carry yourself, the way you sip tea, the way you enter a room and own it without saying a word. Confidence is the finishing touch to the Lagos High Society aesthetic. At High Tea with BNS, we celebrate the women who understand that elegance isn’t just about what you wear, it’s about how you wear it. See you there, dressed to impress.