Marsai Martin Brings the Glam & Everything in a Sequined Burgundy Dress | See Photos

The fashionable woman that is Marsai Martin! The ‘Black-ish’ star arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, ‘G20,’ in a dazzling burgundy Gaurav Gupta gown, making a bold style statement.

Styled by Wayman and Micah, Marsai’s strapless, floor-length gown shimmered with sequins, its fitted bodice highlighting her silhouette while the flowing skirt added a touch of drama. She paired it with a striking Bulgari “Tubogas” choker adorned with gold and gemstones. Her long, wavy hair cascaded over her shoulders, perfectly complementing the look.

Though her shoes remained hidden beneath the gown, she stepped out in black patent leather Christian Louboutin Sandale du Désert platform heels. With its mix of shimmering fabric, statement jewellery, and classic footwear, the look was pure red carpet magic.

‘G20’ is an action thriller starring Viola Davis as the U.S. President, with Marsai playing her daughter. The film, set during a high-stakes global summit, premieres on Prime Video on April 10, 2025.

See more photos of her look below.