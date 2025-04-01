Marsai Martin Brings the Glam & Everything in a Sequined Burgundy Dress | See Photos

Connect with us

Marsai Martin Brings the Glam & Everything in a Sequined Burgundy Dress

Hot Babes, Let’s Talk Retro Glam for HERtitude 2025!

Tems’ Face Card and Star Power Lit Up Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party

Chlöe & Halle Bailey Pulled Up to the 56th NAACP Image Awards Like Fashion Royalty | See Photos

These Tips Will Help You Find Your Good Side & Look Picture-Perfect

Beauty Products Are Getting More Expensive, Are You Willing to Pay the Price?

Who Knew Tweed & Red Lips Could Look This Good? Anna Ebiere Banner’s Birthday Look Did

Ini Dima-Okojie Is Still Glowing from Valentine’s Day & We Love to See It

If Valentine’s Day Had a Face, It Would Look Like Chlöe Bailey in This Sequined Dress

Did Anita Ukah’s Black Tie Look Steal the Show at "Reel Love" Premiere?

Marsai Martin Brings the Glam & Everything in a Sequined Burgundy Dress

Step into Marsai Martin’s world of chic with her sparkling Gaurav Gupta gown at the G20 premiere, a flawless red carpet moment.
The fashionable woman that is Marsai Martin! The ‘Black-ish’ star arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, ‘G20,’ in a dazzling burgundy Gaurav Gupta gown, making a bold style statement.

Styled by Wayman and Micah, Marsai’s strapless, floor-length gown shimmered with sequins, its fitted bodice highlighting her silhouette while the flowing skirt added a touch of drama. She paired it with a striking Bulgari “Tubogas” choker adorned with gold and gemstones. Her long, wavy hair cascaded over her shoulders, perfectly complementing the look.

Though her shoes remained hidden beneath the gown, she stepped out in black patent leather Christian Louboutin Sandale du Désert platform heels. With its mix of shimmering fabric, statement jewellery, and classic footwear, the look was pure red carpet magic.

‘G20’ is an action thriller starring Viola Davis as the U.S. President, with Marsai playing her daughter. The film, set during a high-stakes global summit, premieres on Prime Video on April 10, 2025.

