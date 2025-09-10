Connect with us

Broda Shaggi Came Correct! See His Grand Burgundy Look at Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Wedding

Broda Shaggi’s burgundy agbada with gold detailing stood out at Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s traditional wedding.

This photo, this grand photo of Samuel Perry — who you know as Broda Shaggi — deserves a spotlight all on its own. It’s got us asking, is Broda Shaggi the groom? Assistant groom (if there’s anything like that)? Best man? Or what exactly? We know he was one of the groomsmen at Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s traditional wedding, but this look could have earned him his own title.

He showed up in deep burgundy velvet that carried richness and detail in every stitch. The agbada, layered with bold geometric embroidery in gold and beadwork to match, spoke to a refined sense of style. His matching cap mirrored that golden detailing, tying the look together with subtle precision. But it didn’t stop there. Broda Shaggi added strands of black beads that hung against the burgundy fabric, sleek round sunglasses for that modern edge, and polished black shoes to ground the fit.

It’s the kind of look that commands attention without saying a word — a perfect example of how Nigerian menswear continues to redefine elegance. Shaggi didn’t just attend Temi and Eazi’s big day; he came dressed like the celebration itself.

