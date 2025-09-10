Funke Akindele’s Patchwork Fit Is Your Sign to Wear More Colour

Connect with us

Why stick to one shade when you can wear them all? Funke Akindele shows us how to dress in technicolour.
We are singing Dolly Parton’s “My Coat of Many Colours, That My Mama Made for Me…” simply because of how stunning and colourful this outfit by Fruché is. Funke Akindele wore it to the recent Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 in Algiers, and it’s a look worth talking about.

Her coat dress is a patchwork masterpiece, stitched together with bold patterns, fabrics, and textures that each bring their own story. There’s deep burgundy next to teal sequins, a slash of purple satin, and vibrant orange sitting alongside black-and-white stripes. The structured tailoring gives it a modern edge, while the colours make it joyful and unapologetically expressive.

She paired the striking coat with gold heels and soft waves in her hair, creating a polished yet easy vibe. Funke’s look isn’t just fashion-forward; it feels like a celebration of individuality, culture, and the spirit of CANEX itself — a gathering that champions creativity across Africa.

This is your sign to wear colours boldly, to mix, match, and celebrate them — and to never be afraid of dressing like joy itself.

