It’s Happening! Asake Announces 3-City Mr. Money African Tour for December

December just got a whole lot hotter!. Afrobeats superstar Asake is coming back to the soil this festive season, and he’s bringing his hits with him. After a whirlwind year of touring and performing on global stages, Mr Money himself is set to light up Nairobi, Lagos, and Côte d’Ivoire this December with his highly anticipated Mr. Money African Tour.

Kicking off in Nairobi on December 20, the tour will head to Lagos on December 24, before closing out the year in Côte d’Ivoire on December 27. For fans across the continent, this is a big moment. After spending much of 2025 on international stages, Asake is returning to perform for his home crowd.

The announcement has been met with plenty of excitement – especially as fans are still eagerly waiting for his much-teased album, Mr. Money. While the album’s release date is still under wraps, Asake has kept us fed with hits like Why Love and Badman Gangsta featuring Tiakola, both of which have dominated African streaming charts this year.

Captioning his announcement post “back to the soil,” Asake seems ready to celebrate his roots and close out the year with a bang. If his past shows are anything to go by, this tour will be a December highlight you won’t want to miss.