Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Asake & Tiakola’s “Badman Gangsta" Is All About Life, Love, and Doing You

BN TV Music Scoop

Fireboy DML Is All About Love & That Feel-Good Rush in “Dopamine”

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Lilian Afegbai’s “Hoz-bend” in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘To Kill A Monkey’ Has the Internet Buzzing

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Uzo Aduba Shines in Brown Silk as She Dances Through The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Veekee James & Femi Atere Totally Nailed This Scene from “To Kill A Monkey” | Watch

BN TV Scoop

Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Take Us Through Every Beautiful Moment of Their Wedding Introduction

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Jennifer Hudson’s Surprise Reaction to the Spirit Tunnel Cheers Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

BN TV Music Scoop

Mr Eazi’s “Corny” is Sweet, Romantic and Made for Lovers

BN TV Scoop

“My Home is Barack”: Michelle Obama Talks Love, Marriage & Shutting Down Rumours With Barack

BN TV Cuisine

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Delight: Kikifoodies’ No-Fuss Cheesecake Is a Dream Come True

BN TV

Asake & Tiakola’s “Badman Gangsta” Is All About Life, Love, and Doing You

Asake and Tiakola bring Nigerian and French sounds together on “Badman Gangsta,” a track about love, life, and staying true to yourself.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Asake/Instagram

Asake has teamed up with French rapper and singer Tiakola for a new banger, “Badman Gangsta,” and it’s exactly what you’d expect from two artists who understand how to turn confidence into a sound.

The track is a bold celebration of street credibility, ambition, and living life on your own terms. Asake, in his usual laid-back but commanding delivery, raps about success, blessings, and hustling smart—“stacking paper, play nicely, Leo Messi.” Tiakola slides in with smooth French verses, blending ambition and romance as he raps about the grind and late-night uncertainties between Makala and Marbella.

There’s also a romantic, flirtatious layer to the song. Asake sings to a woman who loves his “badman” energy, while Tiakola drops lines that echo the same sentiment—“Elle aime les vrais gangstas, ceux qui sont pas instables” (She loves real gangstas, the ones who aren’t unstable).

With its Afrobeats rhythm laced with Tiakola’s melodic French flow, “Badman Gangsta” feels like the kind of track that will dominate both Lagos clubs and Parisian parties

Watch the video below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php