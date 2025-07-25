Asake & Tiakola’s “Badman Gangsta” Is All About Life, Love, and Doing You

Asake has teamed up with French rapper and singer Tiakola for a new banger, “Badman Gangsta,” and it’s exactly what you’d expect from two artists who understand how to turn confidence into a sound.

The track is a bold celebration of street credibility, ambition, and living life on your own terms. Asake, in his usual laid-back but commanding delivery, raps about success, blessings, and hustling smart—“stacking paper, play nicely, Leo Messi.” Tiakola slides in with smooth French verses, blending ambition and romance as he raps about the grind and late-night uncertainties between Makala and Marbella.

There’s also a romantic, flirtatious layer to the song. Asake sings to a woman who loves his “badman” energy, while Tiakola drops lines that echo the same sentiment—“Elle aime les vrais gangstas, ceux qui sont pas instables” (She loves real gangstas, the ones who aren’t unstable).

With its Afrobeats rhythm laced with Tiakola’s melodic French flow, “Badman Gangsta” feels like the kind of track that will dominate both Lagos clubs and Parisian parties

