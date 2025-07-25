Made Kuti Wants You to Think & Question Everything in “Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?”

Made Kuti has released his second studio album, “Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From?”, a 13-track project that marks his first fully independent work. Unlike his earlier collaborations with his father, Femi Kuti, this album is entirely written and co-produced by Made, who also provides lead vocals and trumpet.

The project blends the energetic horns and layered rhythms of traditional Afrobeats with jazz and calypso influences, a nod to his classical training at London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. Lyrically, Made moves between personal reflection and bold social commentary—questioning corrupt leadership, government failures, and material excess, while also exploring self-growth and hope.

Tracks like “Take It All In Before The Lights Go Out” and “You Can’t Hide” pulse with live-show energy, while songs such as “Pray” and “Oya” speak directly to political and social struggles. The album closes on a lively note with “After The Tears Flow,” leaving listeners with both reflection and rhythm.

“Chapter 1” signals a new chapter for Made Kuti—one where he stands firmly on his own creative vision while honouring the Kuti family legacy.

