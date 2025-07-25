Tyla & Wizkid’s “Dynamite” Feels Like a Late-Night Conversation You Can Dance To

South African sensation Tyla has joined forces with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid for a new track titled “Dynamite.” The collaboration brings together two of Africa’s most distinctive voices, blending Tyla’s smooth, playful delivery with Wizkid’s laid-back flow.

On “Dynamite,” Tyla and Wizkid trade lines that echo a shared attraction, building a narrative around rhythm, movement, and the pull of undeniable chemistry. Tyla sings about taking control of the pace—“Why don’t you bring it, come my way? Hold me ’round my waist”—while Wizkid responds with a mix of charm and certainty, declaring, “Your body bang like dynamite.” The back-and-forth creates a conversational energy, making the track feel both intimate and lively.

The production leans into Afrobeats and Amapiano with a steady, hypnotic groove, giving Tyla’s soft yet assertive vocals room to glide while Wizkid adds his touch of warmth and melody. Lyrically, the song isn’t just about dance, it’s about connection, the unspoken conversation between two people drawn to each other.

The collaboration feels natural, almost inevitable, as both artists share a knack for making Afrobeats sound inviting, modern, and deeply personal.

Watch the lyric video below