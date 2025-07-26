Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Are Serving Love & Style in These Baby Bump Photos

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux are giving soon-to-be-parents style inspiration. Just two days ago, the couple announced they’re expecting their first baby, melting hearts with photos of them in matching white tops and blue jeans.

Now, Priscilla has shared some new photos, and they’re all about sleek black. She wears a sequined jacket with flared trousers, layering it over a crop top that shows her growing baby bump. Her bob haircut and soft makeup keep the look simple, and she adds dark nails and pointed heels to stay on theme.

Juma looks just as excited, standing next to her in a black jacket with a gold zipper, black trousers, and dress shoes finished with gold toecaps. The pair look happy, stylish, and completely in sync as they count down to welcoming their baby.

See mote photos below