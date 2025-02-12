Connect with us

After “Military”, Asake Is in a Romantic Mood in New Song “Why Love”

10 mins ago

Asake is on a roll! Just a week after dropping “Military,” he’s back with another single “Why Love,” switching things up with a softer, more affectionate vibe.

Produced by Magicsticks, the song has Asake blending Yoruba and English in his signature style as he sings to his muse, model India Love: “Obirin to ba fe’ru mi, consider lucky. You’re my special one, my bestie. You know I’m a Soulja Boy, but in your case, I’ll calm down. Admire your confidence, you dey burst my head. Don’t take it easy.”

The video brings the lyrics to life, with the two dressed in almost matching camo outfits, moving together in a way that makes the message even clearer.

Watch below.

