Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Rema & More Nominated for 17th Headies Awards

The Headies Awards has announced the nominees for its 17th edition, which will take place on April 5, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Rema, and Tems have earned nominations in several categories, including Best Collaboration and Best R&B Single. Other nominees include Shallipopi, Odumodublvck, and Qing Madi, all of whom have been recognised for their contributions to music in 2024.

For Best Collaboration, Tiwa Savage & Asa are nominated for “Emotions,” alongside Shallipopi & Odumodublvck with “Cast,” and Kizz Daniel & Davido for “Twe Twe”Remix.

The Music Video of the Year category sees Rema, Olamide, and Blaqbonez with their creative visuals.

In Best R&B Single, Ayra Starr, Tems, and Simi are up for their emotional tracks, while Simi and Qing Madi are also in the running for Songwriter of the Year.

Below is the complete list of nominees:

Rookie of the Year

Zerry DL

Taves

Kaestyle

Llona

Best Collaboration

Tiwa Savage & Asa – “Emotions”

Odumodublvck, Bloody Civilian & Wale – “Blood on the Dance Floor”

Shallipopi & Odumodublvck – “Cast”

Chike & Mohbad – “Egwu”

Qing Madi & Bnxn – “Ole”

Kizz Daniel & Davido – “Twe Twe” Remix

Wizkid & Zlatan – “IDK”

Music Video of the Year

Rema – “Charm”

Olamide – “Metaverse”

Blaqbonez – “Like Ice Spice”

Kcee – “Ojapiano”

Chike & Mohbad – “Egwu”

Kizz Daniel – “Showa”

Davido, The Cavemen & Angelique Kidjo – “Na Money”

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Niniola – “Level”

Simi – “Stranger”

Liya – “I’m Done”

Yemi Alade – “Tomorrow”

Best Rap Single

Shallipopi & Odumodublvck – “Cast”

Odumodublvck, Bloody Civilian & Wale – “Blood on the Dance Floor”

Ladipoe ft. Rozzz & Morrell – “Hallelujah”

Magnito – “Canada”

Jeriq – “Ije Nwoke”

Songwriter of the Year

Simi – “Stranger”

Qing Madi – “Vision”

Llona – “Can’t Breathe”

Bloody Civilian – “Family Meeting”

Wizard Chan – “Stages of Life”

Best R&B Single

Qing Madi – “Vision”

Johnny Drille – “For You”

Ayra Starr & Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Tems – “Burning”

Simi – “Stranger”

Producer of the Year

Sarz – “Happiness”

London – “OZEBA”

Rema/Producer X/Cubeatz/Deatz/Klimperboy – “HEHEHE”

Magicsticks – “Basquiat”

Dibs – “Different Pattern”

Best Recording of the Year

Tems – “Burning”

Seyi Vibez – “Different Pattern”

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Ayra Starr & Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Sarz & Lojay – “Billions”

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Seyi Vibez – “Different Patterns”

Ayo Maff – “Dealer” (ft. Fireboy DML)

Shallipopi – “Cast” (ft. Odumodublvck)

Zhus Jdo – “Johnbull”

Mohbad – “Ask About Me”

Afrobeats Single of the Year award

Young Jonn, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – “Big Big Things “

Kizz Daniel & Davido – “Twe Twe” Remix

Chike & Mohbad – “Egwu”

Asake – ‘Remember”

Hyce, BoyPee, Brown Joel & Davido – “Ogechi’ Remix

Flavour – ‘Big Baller”

Lyricist On The Roll award

AQ – “Mogadishu”

MI Abaga – “Chocolate City Cypher”

Blaqbonez – “Chocolate City Cypher”

Ladipoe – ‘Hallelujah”

Alpha Ojini – ‘Efemele”

Best Inspirational Single award

Anendlessocean – “Gratitude”

Dunsin Oyekan & Lawrence Oyor – “Worth of my Praise”

Limoblaze & Naomi Raine – “Good God 2”

Gaise Baba & Tope Alabi – “Particularly”

Mercy Chinwo – “You Do This One”

Viewers Choice award

Young Jonn, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things

Hyce, BoyPee, Brown Joel & Davido – Ogechi remix

Chike & Mohbad – Egwu

Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern

Rema – Ozeba

Tems – Love Me Jeje

Shallipopi & Odumodublvck – Cast

Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML – Dealer remix

Flavour – Big Baller

Best East African Artiste of the Year award

Bien (Kenya)

Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)

Juma Jux (Tanzania)

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Azawi (Uganda)

Best West African Artiste of the Year award

Black Sherif (Ghana)

King Promise (Ghana)

Himra (Ivory Coast)

J osey (Ghana)

Toofan (Togo)

Best North African Artiste of the Year award

Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt)

Elgrande Toto (Morocco)

Soolking (Algeria)

Balti (Tunisia)

Abu (Egypt)

Best Central African Artiste of the Year award

Innoss’b (DR Congo)

Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)

Emma’a (Gabon)

Singuila. (Central African Republic)

Kocee (Cameroun)

Southern African Artiste of the Year award

Titom (South Africa)

Yuppe (South Africa)

Tyla (South Africa)

Kelly Kay – Malawi

Plutonio – Mozambique

Zee Nxumalo (South Africa)

Best Rap Album award