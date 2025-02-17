Music
Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Rema & More Nominated for 17th Headies Awards
The Headies Awards has announced the nominees for its 17th edition, which will take place on April 5, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.
Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Rema, and Tems have earned nominations in several categories, including Best Collaboration and Best R&B Single. Other nominees include Shallipopi, Odumodublvck, and Qing Madi, all of whom have been recognised for their contributions to music in 2024.
For Best Collaboration, Tiwa Savage & Asa are nominated for “Emotions,” alongside Shallipopi & Odumodublvck with “Cast,” and Kizz Daniel & Davido for “Twe Twe”Remix.
The Music Video of the Year category sees Rema, Olamide, and Blaqbonez with their creative visuals.
In Best R&B Single, Ayra Starr, Tems, and Simi are up for their emotional tracks, while Simi and Qing Madi are also in the running for Songwriter of the Year.
Below is the complete list of nominees:
Rookie of the Year
- Zerry DL
- Taves
- Kaestyle
- Llona
Best Collaboration
- Tiwa Savage & Asa – “Emotions”
- Odumodublvck, Bloody Civilian & Wale – “Blood on the Dance Floor”
- Shallipopi & Odumodublvck – “Cast”
- Chike & Mohbad – “Egwu”
- Qing Madi & Bnxn – “Ole”
- Kizz Daniel & Davido – “Twe Twe” Remix
- Wizkid & Zlatan – “IDK”
Music Video of the Year
- Rema – “Charm”
- Olamide – “Metaverse”
- Blaqbonez – “Like Ice Spice”
- Kcee – “Ojapiano”
- Chike & Mohbad – “Egwu”
- Kizz Daniel – “Showa”
- Davido, The Cavemen & Angelique Kidjo – “Na Money”
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
- Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Niniola – “Level”
- Simi – “Stranger”
- Liya – “I’m Done”
- Yemi Alade – “Tomorrow”
Best Rap Single
- Shallipopi & Odumodublvck – “Cast”
- Odumodublvck, Bloody Civilian & Wale – “Blood on the Dance Floor”
- Ladipoe ft. Rozzz & Morrell – “Hallelujah”
- Magnito – “Canada”
- Jeriq – “Ije Nwoke”
Songwriter of the Year
- Simi – “Stranger”
- Qing Madi – “Vision”
- Llona – “Can’t Breathe”
- Bloody Civilian – “Family Meeting”
- Wizard Chan – “Stages of Life”
Best R&B Single
- Qing Madi – “Vision”
- Johnny Drille – “For You”
- Ayra Starr & Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Tems – “Burning”
- Simi – “Stranger”
Producer of the Year
- Sarz – “Happiness”
- London – “OZEBA”
- Rema/Producer X/Cubeatz/Deatz/Klimperboy – “HEHEHE”
- Magicsticks – “Basquiat”
- Dibs – “Different Pattern”
Best Recording of the Year
- Tems – “Burning”
- Seyi Vibez – “Different Pattern”
- Burna Boy – “Higher”
- Ayra Starr & Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
- Sarz & Lojay – “Billions”
Best Street-Hop Artiste
- Seyi Vibez – “Different Patterns”
- Ayo Maff – “Dealer” (ft. Fireboy DML)
- Shallipopi – “Cast” (ft. Odumodublvck)
- Zhus Jdo – “Johnbull”
- Mohbad – “Ask About Me”
Afrobeats Single of the Year award
- Young Jonn, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – “Big Big Things “
- Kizz Daniel & Davido – “Twe Twe” Remix
- Chike & Mohbad – “Egwu”
- Asake – ‘Remember”
- Hyce, BoyPee, Brown Joel & Davido – “Ogechi’ Remix
- Flavour – ‘Big Baller”
Lyricist On The Roll award
- AQ – “Mogadishu”
- MI Abaga – “Chocolate City Cypher”
- Blaqbonez – “Chocolate City Cypher”
- Ladipoe – ‘Hallelujah”
- Alpha Ojini – ‘Efemele”
Best Inspirational Single award
- Anendlessocean – “Gratitude”
- Dunsin Oyekan & Lawrence Oyor – “Worth of my Praise”
- Limoblaze & Naomi Raine – “Good God 2”
- Gaise Baba & Tope Alabi – “Particularly”
- Mercy Chinwo – “You Do This One”
Viewers Choice award
- Young Jonn, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – Big Big Things
- Hyce, BoyPee, Brown Joel & Davido – Ogechi remix
- Chike & Mohbad – Egwu
- Seyi Vibez – Different Pattern
- Rema – Ozeba
- Tems – Love Me Jeje
- Shallipopi & Odumodublvck – Cast
- Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML – Dealer remix
- Flavour – Big Baller
Best East African Artiste of the Year award
- Bien (Kenya)
- Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)
- Juma Jux (Tanzania)
- Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
- Azawi (Uganda)
Best West African Artiste of the Year award
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- King Promise (Ghana)
- Himra (Ivory Coast)
- Josey (Ghana)
- Toofan (Togo)
Best North African Artiste of the Year award
- Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt)
- Elgrande Toto (Morocco)
- Soolking (Algeria)
- Balti (Tunisia)
- Abu (Egypt)
Best Central African Artiste of the Year award
- Innoss’b (DR Congo)
- Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)
- Emma’a (Gabon)
- Singuila. (Central African Republic)
- Kocee (Cameroun)
Southern African Artiste of the Year award
- Titom (South Africa)
- Yuppe (South Africa)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Kelly Kay – Malawi
- Plutonio – Mozambique
- Zee Nxumalo (South Africa)
Best Rap Album award
- Illbliss – Sideh Kai
- Odumodublvck – Eziokwu
- Reminisce – Alaye Toh Se Gogo Vol. 1
- Erigga – Family Time
- Modenine – Shiny Object Syndrome
- Phyno – Full Time Job