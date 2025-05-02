Qing Madi, Flavour, Director Pink & More Win at the 17th Headies Awards | See Full Winners’ List

The 17th edition of The Headies Awards took place over the weekend in Lagos—celebrating African music, culture, and unity in grand style. The event brought together fans, industry leaders, and emerging talents for an evening dedicated to the artists and sounds that defined the past year.

Hosted by award-winning actress Nancy Isime, the ceremony kicked off with a lively performance by Blaqbonez, setting the stage for a night of music and cultural pride. Ayomaff, Qing Madi, Odumodublvck, L.A.X, and Juma Jux delivered thrilling performances, while appearances from Shallipopi, Davido and Annie Macaulay kept the momentum high.

This year’s ceremony recognised everything from Afrobeats to street pop, spotlighting both fresh voices and established stars. Odumodublvck took home one of the night’s top honours, winning the coveted Next Rated award, while Tems received Best Recording of the Year for her track “Burning.”

An emotional moment came when Mohbad was posthumously named Best Street Hop Artist. His family accepted the award on his behalf, with his wife delivering a heartfelt tribute that moved many in the audience.

Special Recognition Awards were presented to Governor Babajide Sanwo–Olu, Alex Okosi, Amaju Pinnick, and Kingsley “Kcee” Okonkwo. Humanitarian Awards also went to Temitola Adekunle Johnson and Michelle Mukoro (King Mitchy) for their impactful contributions beyond the stage.

Other major wins on the night included Davido, Rema, Lojay, and Qing Madi.

See the full list of winners below:

Rookie of the Year

Zerry DL — Winner

Taves

Kaestyle

Llona

Soundtrack of the Year

Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack” – TCJ and Abbey Wonder — Winner

“Eledumare” – Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)

“Lose to Gain” – Kaline (Breath of Life)

“Kill Boro” – Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)

“Orisa” – Beriola (Orisa)

“Emotions” – Tiwa Savage and Asa (Water and Garri)

Best Recording of the Year

“Burning” – Tems — Winner

“Different Patterns” – Seyi Vibez

“Higher” – Burna Boy

“Last Heartbreak Song” – Ayra Starr and Giveon

“Billions” – Sarz and Lojay

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

“Billions” – Lojay — Winner

“Moving” – Omah Lay

“Gratitude” – Anendlessocean

“For You” – Johnny Drille

“Ke Na Ke So” – Timi Dakolo

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

“I’m Done” – Liya — Winner

“Last Heartbreak Song” – Ayra Starr

“Level” – Niniola

“Stranger” – Simi

“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade

Songwriter of the Year

“Vision” – Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma (Qing Madi) — Winner

“Stranger” – Simisola Kosoko (Simi)

“Can’t Breathe” – Michael Ajuma Attah (Llona)

“Family Meeting” – Emoseh Khamofu (Bloody Civilian)

“Stages of Life” – Fuayefika Maxwell (Wizard Chan)

Producer of the Year

“OZEBA” – London — Winner

“Happiness” – Sarz

“Basquiat” – Magicsticks

“HEHEHE” – Rema, Producer X, Cubeatz, Deatz, and Klimperboy

“Different Patterns” – Dibs

Afrobeats Album of the Year

HEIS – Rema — Winner

Stubborn – Victony

Work of Art – Asake

The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr

Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn

Music Video of the Year

“EGWU” – Director Pink — Winner

“Charm” – Rema, Perliks, and Folarin Oludare

“Metaverse” – Jyde Ajala

“Like Ice Spice” – Perliks and Emeka Shine Shine

“Ojapiano” – Mattmax

“Showa” – TG Omori

“Na Money” – Dammy Twitch

Afrobeats Single of the Year

“Big Baller” – Flavour — Winner

“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)

“Charm” – Rema

“Lonely at the Top” – Asake

“City Boys” – Burna Boy

Headies’ Viewers’ Choice

“EGWU” – Chike & Mohbad — Winner

“Charm” – Rema

“Lonely at the Top” – Asake

“Big Baller” – Flavour

“City Boys” – Burna Boy

Headies Next Rated

Odumodublvck — Winner

Qing Madi

Shallipopi

Ayo Maff

Nasboi

Best Digital Artiste of the Year

Davido — Winner

Burna Boy

Rema

Asake

Ayra Starr

Best East African Artiste of the Year

Juma Jux (Tanzania) — Winner

Bien (Kenya)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Azawi (Uganda)

Best Central African Artiste of the Year

Innoss’B (DRC) — Winner

Gaz Mawete (DRC)

Emma’A (Gabon)

Eboloko (Gabon)

Singuila (Central African Republic)

Kocee (Cameroon)

Special Recognition Awards

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State)

Alex Okosi

Amaju Pinnick

Kingsley “Kcee” Okonkwo

Humanitarian Awards