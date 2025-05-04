Red, Bold Black & Golden Glam | Nancy Isime Gave Us Everything at the 17th Headies

Nancy Isime stepped into her role as host of the 2025 Headies Awards with style and confidence, delivering not just one, but three show-stopping looks that kept all eyes on her throughout the night.

Her first outfit was a voluminous golden yellow gown, richly embellished with intricate gold details. The dramatic draping and sculpted bodice gave the look a regal presence, while a matching headpiece framed her blonde pixie cut. Gold bracelets stacked on both wrists and an embellished choker completed the look.

For her second look, Nancy embraced a more fiery palette. She wore a form-fitting red and gold gown with a deep neckline and bold, red tendrils flowing from the hem. Her accessories stayed bold and elaborate—large gold bangles, earrings, and that choker as in the first look.

Then came the final transformation. Swapping glamour for edge, she wore a black velvet tuxedo jacket over a white shirt with a large bow tie. She paired it with black shorts, fishnet stockings, and a tall black hat. A golden cane and minimalist wristwear added just the right finishing touch.

From regal to dramatic to edgy, Nancy’s style evolution on the Headies stage was a show of its own, and every look hit the mark.

See photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION | INFLUENCE | LIFESTYLE (@thelagospaparazzi)