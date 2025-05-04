Genevieve Nnaji Celebrated Her Birthday in a Sleek Black Dress & Pixie Cut Perfection

Birthday glam has entered the chat. Nollywood’s screen icon Genevieve Nnaji just shared stunning new photos in celebration of her birthday and she’s serving serious style.

She wore a sleek black one-sleeve dress with a thigh-high slit, paired with jewellery and a sharp pixie cut that brought the whole look together. A confetti-filled balloon by her side and city lights glowing in the background set the perfect mood.

From her soft smile to her striking pose, Genevieve is giving elegance, ease and all the birthday glow.

See more photos below