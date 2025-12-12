A Beauty in Gold and Bold Prints: Genevieve Nnaji Steps Out in Saudi Arabia

Gather around, folks — and for good reason. It’s not every day Genevieve Nnaji appears on your timelines, so when she does, it’s only right that we all pause for a moment. It’s Genevieve, after all, and she is always worth the attention.

The Nollywood veteran attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, stepping out in looks that reminded everyone why her presence still feels special.

Her first outfit was a striking gold look featuring a dress paired, from what we can tell, with a skirt underneath. The entire piece is pleated, creating clean vertical lines and a gentle sense of movement. The most eye-catching detail is the large cape sleeves cascading from her shoulders, giving the outfit a regal, almost goddess-like impression. She styled the look with sunglasses, bold earrings, rings and a small clutch bag. Her full, rounded afro framed her face beautifully, adding a soft touch to the overall look.

For her second appearance, she switched direction with a two-piece set consisting of a matching top and maxi skirt in a black-and-white geometric crackle print. The fitted, long-sleeved top contrasts neatly with the wide, flowing skirt, giving the outfit an elegant balance. She completed the look with large hoop earrings and a coordinating clutch, creating a thoughtful and cohesive appearance.

As expected, she carried herself with her usual calm grace on the red carpet. Her comments section quickly filled up — first with fans thanking her for appearing on their timelines, and then with admiration for the looks and for the way she continues to age so well.

