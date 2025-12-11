Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named Among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women for the Eighth Time

Ngozi Okonjo–Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has been listed among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women for 2025, marking her eighth appearance on the annual ranking.

Okonjo-Iweala shared the announcement on X, noting that global influence comes with a responsibility to strengthen fairness in the international trading system. She added that work is ongoing at the WTO to support developing countries and prevent further instability in world trade.

Ranked No. 92 on this year’s list, she remains the first woman and first African to lead the WTO since her appointment in 2021. Forbes highlights her over 30 years of experience as an economist and development specialist, including two terms as Nigeria’s Finance Minister, a brief tenure as Foreign Affairs Minister, and her leadership of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, where she oversaw vaccine deliveries to more than 760 million children.

She also acknowledged other African women recognised by Forbes this year: Namibia’s President, Netumbo Nandi–Ndaitwah; the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister, Judith Suminwa; Bidvest CEO, Mpumi Madisa; media executive, Mo Abudu; and Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

The 2025 edition of the list features women shaping global policy, business, media and technology. Leaders in the tech sector — including AMD’s Lisa Su, Microsoft’s Amy Hood and Nvidia’s Colette Kress — are noted for their growing influence, while cultural figures like Mo Abudu and Kim Kardashian appear for their work in media and entertainment.

Okonjo-Iweala’s continued recognition follows her reappointment to a second term as WTO Director-General in late 2024, reinforcing global confidence in her leadership.

Her placement, alongside Abudu and other African women, contributes to a strong showing for the continent on this year’s ranking.