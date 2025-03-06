Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tiwa Savage, Nissi Ogulu & Others Honoured at 2025 Forbes Women Africa Awards

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tiwa Savage, Nissi Ogulu, Hephzibah Akinwale, and Eniola Shokunbi were among the winners at the 10th edition of the Forbes Women Africa Awards, held during the Forbes Women Africa Leading Women Summit in South Africa.

This year’s summit, themed “To The Power of 10: The Rule-Breakers In Africa’s Next Chapter,” celebrated women making an impact across various fields. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Tiwa Savage was honoured with the Media Icon Award. Nissi Ogulu took home the Youth Icon Award, Hephzibah Akinwale was recognised with the Next Generation Award, and Eniola Shokunbi received the Young Achiever Award.

The Forbes Women Africa Leading Women Summit is a prestigious annual gathering that brings together influential women from business, politics, arts, sports, and civil society. It serves as a platform to celebrate female trailblazers who are shaping a more equal and thriving world. Since its inception, the event has also commemorated International Women’s Day on March 8, highlighting the achievements and resilience of women across Africa and beyond.

Here is the full list of this year’s award winners: