Connect with us

Events Inspired

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tiwa Savage, Nissi Ogulu & Others Honoured at 2025 Forbes Women Africa Awards

Events News Sports

The FIFA World Cup Final To Have a Halftime Show For the First Time Ever

Events Music Promotions

From Concert to Cash Out: Flavour Blesses a Fan with ₦1 Million at the Life Beer Concert | Get the Scoop

Events Inspired Promotions

Get Ready for the EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair brought to you by AWP Network

Culture Events Scoop Style

Osas Ighodaro’s Costume for Trinidad Carnival is a Work of Art | See Photos

Events Inspired Living

Zoe Saldaña is The First American of Dominican Origin to Win the Oscars

Events Promotions Scoop

Get ready for a New Era of Gin Sophistication in Nigeria with Inverroche!

Events News Promotions

Konga Communications hosts NBC Delegation, Strengthening Commitment to Excellence and Compliance

Events Promotions

Enugu Get Ready: Jameson City Takeover Is Set to Hit Park Mall on March 1st

Events Promotions

Bloom & Unwind: Selfie Week Nigeria’s Wellness Festival Set for March 8–9 in Port Harcourt

Events

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tiwa Savage, Nissi Ogulu & Others Honoured at 2025 Forbes Women Africa Awards

Avatar photo

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tiwa Savage, Nissi Ogulu, Hephzibah Akinwale, and Eniola Shokunbi were among the winners at the 10th edition of the Forbes Women Africa Awards, held during the Forbes Women Africa Leading Women Summit in South Africa.

This year’s summit, themed “To The Power of 10: The Rule-Breakers In Africa’s Next Chapter,” celebrated women making an impact across various fields. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Tiwa Savage was honoured with the Media Icon Award. Nissi Ogulu took home the Youth Icon Award, Hephzibah Akinwale was recognised with the Next Generation Award, and Eniola Shokunbi received the Young Achiever Award.

The Forbes Women Africa Leading Women Summit is a prestigious annual gathering that brings together influential women from business, politics, arts, sports, and civil society. It serves as a platform to celebrate female trailblazers who are shaping a more equal and thriving world. Since its inception, the event has also commemorated International Women’s Day on March 8, highlighting the achievements and resilience of women across Africa and beyond.

Here is the full list of this year’s award winners:

  • Lifetime Achievement Award – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
  • Social Impact Award – Wanjira Mathai
  • Young Achiever Award – Eniola Shokunbi
  • Next Generation Award – Hephzibah Akinwale
  • Youth Icon Award – Nissi Ogulu
  • Media Icon Award – Tiwa Savage
  • Academic Excellence Award – Dr Adriana Marais
  • Sports Award – Sue Destombes
  • Visionary Ally Award – Soul Deng
  • Entertainer of the Year Award – Sarah Hassan
  • Excellence in Entertainment Award – Minnie Dlamini
  • Technology and Innovation Award – Jessica Mshama
  • Champion of Change Award – Dr Glenda Gray
  • Businesswoman Award – Rita Zwane
  • Champion of Entertainment Promotion Award – Tholsi Pillay
  • Change Maker of the Decade Award – Arunma Oteh
Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php