The FIFA World Cup Final To Have a Halftime Show For the First Time Ever

For the first time in history, the FIFA Men’s World Cup final will feature a halftime show, in association with Global Citizen.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently announced on Instagram that the 2026 final, set for July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (which will be temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament), will include an entertainment segment during the break. This is something more commonly associated with the Super Bowl.

“I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.”

He also acknowledged UK band Coldplay’s involvement in planning the performance. “I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the half time show, as well as at Times Square.”

Beyond the halftime show, FIFA is also planning to take over Times Square during the final weekend of the tournament. “We also spoke about how FIFA will takeover Times Square for the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, during both the bronze final match and final. These will be two incredible matches, featuring some of the best players in the world, and what better way to celebrate them than in the historic Times Square in New York City.”

While the lineup for the halftime show hasn’t been revealed yet, FIFA is clearly aiming to make this a major entertainment moment for the tournament.