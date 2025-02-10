Kendrick Lamar Took Over the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show & Owned Every Second! Watch the Highlights

2025 is turning out to be a huge year for Kendrick Lamar. Fresh off his Grammy wins, he took things to another level with a Super Bowl LIX halftime show everyone seems to talking about.

Yesterday night in New Orleans, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs headed to their respective locker rooms, the rapper took centre stage for a fiery halftime show that was nothing short of electrifying.

Introduced by Samuel L. Jackson as “Uncle Sam,” he he opened the show kneeling on the hood of a Buick GNX, a nod to his latest album. From there, it was hit after hit—”Wacced Out Murals,” “Bodies,” “Squabble Up,” “HUMBLE.,” “DNA.,” “Luther,” “All the Stars,” “TV Off”—with surprise appearances from SZA, Mustard, and Serena Williams, who had everyone losing it when she hit a Crip Walk right there on stage.

To wrap it all up, Kendrick performed “Not Like Us,” the explosive track widely seen as a diss aimed at Drake.

From the cultural references to the homage to his Compton roots, Kendrick Lamar’s 12-minute set was a masterclass in rap performance—one only he could pull off. And with this, he becomes the first solo rapper to ever headline a Super Bowl halftime show.

Watch the full performance below