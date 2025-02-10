Serena Williams Crip Walks Through Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Show Like the Champion She Is!

Serena Williams said she “died a little” performing at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, but with what we saw, that’s hard to believe.

The tennis champion made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s fiery performance of Grammy-winning hit “Not Like Us,” and at one unexpected moment, when the camera pulled back, there she was—right at the front, dressed in blue, hitting the crip walk while locking eyes with the camera.

After the show, she posted a short video while taking off her outfit. “Ooh, I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon,” she said with a smirk. “I would have been fiiiined!”

It was a fitting moment for Serena, who, like Kendick Lamar, grew up in Compton, California. The performance was a tribute to his hometown and featured only a few special guests, including SZA and Samuel L. Jackson, making her appearance even more iconic.

Watch Serena’s crip walk below