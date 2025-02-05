From Yemi Alade’s Regal Glam to Lojay’s Classic Look – Grammy Fashion Moments We Can’t Forget

The 67th Grammys gave us some of the most unforgettable fashion moments, and our own African stars brought their fashion A-game this year.

Listen, Tems outfit was a serveee and the shimmering gold metallic halter top? Oh, perfection. Did you miss it? We talked about it here. And we have Yemi Alade who has, over the years, proven her love for the African culture. The homage she pays to Africa on global stages is truly a gift that keeps on giving. Take a closer look at her outfit here. When Asake dropped his new song, Military, little did we know he was giving us a hint into his Grammy outfit. But we see the vision now! While we’re at it, can we call Lojay Mr. Classy, ’cause those the grammy look gave clean and classy. That double-breasted pinstripe suit, silver watch and cool rings? He’s just the perfect gentleman. And Rema? His look was so good Vogue named him one of the best dressed. These artists just turned up the heat but hey, we’re not leaving the kitchen.

Don’t take our word for it, check out the looks below.

Tems

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Lojay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lojay (@lojaymusic)

Angelique Kidjo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naïma Hebrail Kidjo (@naimahebrailkidjo)

Rema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Yemi Alade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Asake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @asakemusic

Cynthia Erivo