Tems’ Stunning Grammy Look is Black, Gold, and Pure Glamour | See Photos

Tems stunned on the Grammy Awards red carpet in a stunning black and gold outfit. The Nigerian singer paired a shimmering gold halter-neck top with a flowing black silk skirt, and golden gloves, creating a striking and unforgettable look.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram

Tems just bagged her second Grammy, and of course, we’ve got to take a closer look at that unforgettable look she rocked on the red carpet!

Starting with her headscarf, Tems went for a sleek black scarf wrapped neatly around her head, tied just right at the back. It’s simple but adds such a polished, sophisticated touch, especially against the golden shine of her dress. The contrast is just perfect.

Now, for the upper part of her dress. Tems wore a stunning gold, metallic halter-neck top that fit her like a glove and highlighted her curves. The shimmery fabric sgave her a glamorous and luxurious look, while the deep V-neckline gave it an edge, enhancing the formal, celebratory vibe of her outfit.

Moving down, the lower part of her dress transitioned into a voluminous black silk skirt that flowed beautifully, giving her outfit depth and balance. The black against the gold was such a smart contrast, chic and timeless, with a hint of drama.

And can we talk about those gloves? They matched her top perfectly and extended past her elbows, giving her whole look that extra “wow” factor. The gloves were form-fitting, keeping with the theme of sleek, body-hugging elegance while adding that touch of luxury.

For her accessories, Tems kept it simple yet striking with long, gold earrings. They added a hint of shine without taking away from the rest of her flawless ensemble.

The gold and black combination, the fabric, and those thoughtful accessories all came together to create a look that was both modern and classic.

See more photos of Tems below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

