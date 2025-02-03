Rema’s Grammy Look Was So Good, Vogue Named Him One of the Best Dressed

Connect with us

Rema took a spot on Vogue’s best-dressed list at the Grammys with his stylish appearance. The Nigerian singer combined streetwear elements with high fashion, featuring a black leather jacket, sleek trousers, and statement accessories.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Instagram

The Grammys always bring us unforgettable moments, from the excitement of the awards, the acceptance speeches that stir the soul and the electrifying performances. But you know what else we love? The red carpet fashion. The Grammys carpet has always been a playground for bold, statement-making looks, and it is one of the highlights we look forward to every year.

First-time Grammy nominee Rema kept it effortlessly cool, simple, and luxurious, staying true to his signature cozy style. His outfit combined elements of streetwear with high fashion, featuring a mix of textures and a monochromatic theme.

At the heart of his look was a black leather jacket with quilted detailing on the sleeves, adding depth and a touch of opulence. Underneath, he wore a sleek black shirt tucked into glossy dark trousers, striking the perfect balance between relaxed and refined. A dark-coloured cap added a casual yet stylish touch, tying the whole ensemble together.

His accessories were sleek and expensive. A pair of round dark sunglasses added a cool, mysterious edge, perfectly complementing his fashion-forward persona. He completed the look with a luxury wristwatch, chunky silver rings, and a statement bracelet, just the right amount of sparkle to elevate the entire outfit.

It is no surprise that he takes third spot on Vogue’s list of best-dressed stars at this year’s Grammys.

Take a closer look at his outfit below as he talks about his album HEIS and the evolution of Afrobeats

 

