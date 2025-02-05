Wake up! Asake Just Dropped “Military”

Connect with us

Asake has released a new single titled “Military.” Fresh off his appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards, Asake delivers a confident and hard-hitting track showcasing his signature Yoruba rap style. The song includes a special shoutout to his mentor, Olamide.
Wake up! Asake just dropped a new song titled “Military.”

Mr Money warned us that he doesn’t waste time, and he is staying true to his word. It looks like he is in his military era, so you had better be ready for new music at any moment, no warnings needed.

Fresh from attending the 67th Grammy Awards over the weekend, where he showed up in a military-inspired outfit looking sharp and serious, Asake has kept that same energy on his latest single. True to his style, he raps in Yoruba, making it clear that he doesn’t concern himself with what people say. He reminds everyone that English isn’t his first language (Oyinbo ko oro l’enu mi), that he grinds hard, and that his achievements speak for themselves—even though he prefers to keep a low profile.

He also gives a special shoutout to music boss Olamide, showing love to the man who has played a key role in his journey.

Listen below.

