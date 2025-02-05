Connect with us

Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day Playlist with Yemi Alade’s “Keys to Your Heart”

Yemi Alade drops a new single titled “Keys to Your Heart” just in time for Valentine’s Day. The song follows her recent Grammy nomination for “Tomorrow” and promises to be a perfect addition to your Valentine’s Day playlist.
Hey lovers, are you getting your Valentine’s playlist ready? Well, here’s a perfect addition – Yemi Alade’s new song, “Keys to Your Heart.”

Fresh from the 67th Grammys, where she was nominated for her uplifting anthem “Tomorrow,” Yemi Alade is back with a brand new track that’s just right for the season of love.

In “Keys to Your Heart,” Yemi Alade promises her lover that she won’t break his heart if he gives her the keys to it. She urges him not to hold back, reassuring him of her commitment as they unlock a future full of love and trust.

