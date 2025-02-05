Femi Kuti Drops New Single “After 24 Years” and Announces Upcoming Album “Journey Through Life”

Connect with us

New Femi Kuti music alert! Yes, you heard that right. His new album, “Journey Through Life,” is coming on the 25th of April, 2025. The album is introduced by his new single, “After 24 Years,” written and recorded in November 2023. The song critiques corruption, incompetence, and self-serving behaviour within the Nigerian political system.

According to Femi, “‘After 24 years’ is summarising the last 24 years of our leadership in Nigeria (from 1999 to 2023). Since my track “Sorry Sorry” was released in 1998 on the album “Shoki Shoki,” where I sang that our politicians and soldiers were one and the same, Nigeria entered a new democratic dispensation in 1999. True to the words of “Sorry Sorry,” our politicians have proven me right: they govern as badly as the military dictatorship.” Femi Kuti also addressed similar concerns about Nigerian leadership in “Sorry Sorry,” released before the period of democratic rule he discusses in “After 24 Years.”

“‘After 24 years’ was written and the recording was completed in November 2023. Unfortunately, it’s nearly two years after recording that the track is being released. Unfortunately, not much has changed since then. But for historical purposes, it’s important I don’t change the dates of the lyrics or the recording, as that was my state of mind at the time. I’m sure my future albums will always address politically, socially, and globally my state of mind from 2023 to my next album release.”

Check out “After 24 Years” below:

