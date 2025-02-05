Listen to Linda1Nneka’s New Single “Favour”

Connect with us

Music

Linda1Nneka is stepping into the spotlight with her latest single, “Favour.” “Favour” is an uplifting anthem and a reminder of the power of perseverance and the belief that hard work truly pays off.

Offering a blend of the rhythms of Afrobeats and Amapiano, it was made to get both your mind and feet moving.

With its catchy beats and positive message, it encourages listeners to stay hopeful and trust that their efforts will be rewarded.

Listen below

